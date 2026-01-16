West Midlands police boss ‘due to retire’ amid Maccabi fan ban fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief constable of West Midlands police is to retire after his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa, it has been reported.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in Chief Constable Craig Guildford on Wednesday to run the force but the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands, Simon Foster, declined to sack him from running the second largest force in the country.

Mr Foster, who is the only person with the power to sack Mr Guildford, will speak to reporters at 4pm on Friday outside police headquarters in Birmingham.

The Guardian newspaper, which reported Mr Guildford’s decision, said he will be entitled to his full pension.

He first became a police constable in 1994 and has served as the head of West Midlands Police since 2022.

The force has admitted “mistakes were made” over the ban but failed to address the future of their most senior chief after the Home Secretary’s statement on Wednesday.

Ms Mahmood had ordered the policing watchdog to review the decision-making around the ban, which she said showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.

She told MPs: “What is clear from this report is that on an issue of huge significance to the Jewish community in this country and to us all, we have witnessed a failure of leadership that has harmed the reputation and eroded public confidence.”

“The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the chief constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence.”

Following her statement, Mr Foster said he awaited a parliamentary report over the matter and was to question his chief constable at a public meeting on January 27 before considering his position.

He said he had not seen the letter from chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke setting out his “preliminary views” before Wednesday and “must now give it careful and detailed consideration”.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park by the local Safety Advisory Group (Sag), which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

A review by Sir Andy found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s Sag, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.

Other inaccuracies included overstating the number of Dutch police officers deployed during the match, claims fans were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, claims Muslim communities had been intentionally targeted by Tel Aviv fans and reports of multiple Dutch police officers being injured in the disorder.

Mr Guildford has insisted the decision was not politically influenced.

The policing watchdog’s review said there is “no evidence” antisemitism played a part in the force’s decision to ban the Israeli team’s fans, but added there was an “imbalance” in the information the force used to inform its decision.

Ahead of the review’s publication, Mr Guildford also apologised for giving incorrect evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, where he appeared twice over the controversy and said it was “never his intention” to mislead MPs.