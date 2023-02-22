Decision to remove Shamima Begum’s British citizenship was lawful, court rules
Former Isis bride loses latest stage of legal battle against British government but could appeal
The decision to remove Shamima Begum’s British citizenship was lawful, a court has ruled.
In the latest stage of the former Isis bride’s legal battle against the British government, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) had considered arguments that she was made “de-facto stateless” after being trafficked to Syria.
At a hearing in November, Begum’s lawyers argued that the British government did not formally assess whether she was a victim of trafficking before putting her in “exile for life”.
They told the court that the 23-year-old, who travelled to join Isis in Syria aged 15 eight years ago, was “groomed” for the purpose of having sex with adult fighters and bearing their children.
Begum's first two children died as infants and the third, born shortly after she was found by a journalist in a detention camp in 2019, died at less than three weeks old.
At a previous hearing in February 2020, SIAC ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was lawful as Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent”, but her lawyers said she had been made “de-facto stateless”.
