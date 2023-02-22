Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The decision to remove Shamima Begum’s British citizenship was lawful, a court has ruled.

In the latest stage of the former Isis bride’s legal battle against the British government, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) had considered arguments that she was made “de-facto stateless” after being trafficked to Syria.

At a hearing in November, Begum’s lawyers argued that the British government did not formally assess whether she was a victim of trafficking before putting her in “exile for life”.

They told the court that the 23-year-old, who travelled to join Isis in Syria aged 15 eight years ago, was “groomed” for the purpose of having sex with adult fighters and bearing their children.

Begum's first two children died as infants and the third, born shortly after she was found by a journalist in a detention camp in 2019, died at less than three weeks old.

At a previous hearing in February 2020, SIAC ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was lawful as Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent”, but her lawyers said she had been made “de-facto stateless”.