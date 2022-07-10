A “very large” explosion has sparked a huge fire at an industrial building in Sheffield.

People have been warned to stay indoors after a cylinder exploded in the building, causing a loud bang and houses to shake at about 9am on Sunday.

Five fire crews are tackling the blaze and a 200-metre cordon is in place around the premises in Clay Wheel Lane.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed after the fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area.

One woman said she was at a nearby park when she heard the “massive bang”, which caused a group of runners to stop in their tracks.

Debbie Chaston shared an image from the scene on Twitter showing thick black smoke billowing into the sky above trees and houses.

Another resident said they heard a “very large explosion”, while others reported feeling their houses shake after the “scary” sound.

The public has been urged to stay away from the area where possible.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said no one was seriously injured in the explosion.

The South Yorkshire Fire account tweeted at 9.10am: “Five five engines are currently at an industrial building fire on Claywheels Lane, #Sheffield.

“There is a large amount of smoke in the area so residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

“People are also being asked to avoid the area if possible.”

An hour later, it added: “Firefighters continue to tackle the fire on Clay Wheel Lane.

“A cylinder has exploded in the building which was the loud bang that has been reported in the area.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the explosion. A 200m cordon is currently in place around the building.”