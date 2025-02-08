Hundreds gather for march in memory of boy, 15, stabbed to death at school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people have gathered to march through Sheffield in memory of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death at his school.

Harvey died on Monday after being knifed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road in the city.

Since his death, dozens of people have paid tribute to him with flowers and messages left outside the school.

Harvey was an avid Sheffield United supporter and floral tributes, football shirts, scarves and messages have also been left outside the stadium in Bramall Lane.

One tribute, written on a Sheffield United shirt, reads: “RIP Harvey. Forever in our hearts.”

On Saturday afternoon, Harvey’s family, friends, fellow Sheffield United supporters and others affected by his death met at Sheffield Town Hall to march to the ground ahead of the match against Portsmouth at 3pm.

Some people wore red and white, while others carried balloons in the same colours or held banners.

One black and white banner with Harvey pictured inside the Sheffield United logo reads: “Lives not knives. It’s not ok.”

The march is being supported by Sheffield anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative.

Harvey was a former pupil of St Joseph’s Academy and, along with the members of our community who attend All Saints High School, many will have been affected by his death – some very closely Mark McManus, parish priest

Earlier on Saturday, churches in the city held services to commemorate the youngster.

Bishop Ralph Heskett, the Bishop of Hallam, asked for St Marie’s Cathedral in central Sheffield to be open for those wanting a place for private prayer.

A mass was held at St Joseph’s church in Handsworth, Sheffield.

Monsignor Desmond Sexton, the vicar general of the Hallam diocese, said the mass for Harvey focused on being with the family.

He told Sky News: “(It was about) supporting them always and to remember that this is a young life, a beautiful life, that has now come to a tragic end.

“Yet at the same time, never to be forgotten, never to be thought of in the past, but always with us in the present and the future in our hearts and in our minds.”

Mark McManus, the parish priest at St Joseph’s, said: “Harvey was a former pupil of St Joseph’s Academy and, along with the members of our community who attend All Saints High School, many will have been affected by his death – some very closely.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards were left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

“We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A trial date was fixed for June 30.