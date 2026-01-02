Fresh amber snow warning issued as wintry conditions bring disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber weather warnings have been expanded after coming into force in parts of Scotland, as forecasters warn of heavy snow that could bring blizzard conditions and travel disruption.

Two separate Met Office amber warnings for heavy snow in part of the Highlands and north-east Scotland came into force at midday on Friday, while a yellow warning of snow and ice covers the country as far south as Angus and Perthshire.

On Friday afternoon the Met Office issued a fresh amber warning of snow in Shetland between midnight on Friday and noon on Saturday.

The amber alerts on the mainland warn accumulations of 10-20cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 30-40cm possible on high ground, while winds could cause blizzards.

Forecasters said some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely, as are power cuts and disruption on the roads, while some rural communities could become cut off.

On Shetland, forecasters said accumulations of 10-15cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 20-30cm possible on high ground.

Highland Council said it has received reports of campervans and cars stuck on ice in tourist hotspots, and it advised motorists to drive with caution.

Wintry conditions have led to the closure of several snow gates in northern Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said the snow gates on the A93 Braemar-Glenshee, A939 Tomintoul-Cockbridge, B974 Cairn O’Mount-Fettercairn and at Bealach na Ba were shut on Friday morning.

The yellow warning is in force until midnight on Friday and at the weekend it extends further south, covering the area down to Perth, Dundee and southerly parts of Argyll and Bute.

It was originally due to end at midnight on Sunday but has now been extended until midday on Monday.

The amber weather warnings for snow on the mainland are in place until noon on Saturday.

Authorities said people should consider whether their journeys are necessary and think about changing their plans.

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren, Police Scotland’s Head of Road Policing, said: “The forecasted heavy and persistent snow showers and ice mean it is likely for driving conditions to become hazardous in some areas and our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the warning periods.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

Aberdeen Airport advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

An AGS Airports spokesman said: “The airfield is currently operational and our teams will continue to work to clear snow and de-ice the airfield throughout the day.

“We would advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline and to take extra care when travelling to the airport.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, said: “Some very challenging weather and freezing temperatures are being forecast for the next few days and into the weekend.

“We would urge people to listen to Police Scotland travel advice and check with their operator.

“The Traffic Scotland website gives people access to the latest information on the trunk road network and Traffic Scotland social media channels are updated regularly, so you can check if your route is available.

“There may also be disruption on other modes of transport, so please check with your operator before setting off.”

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong, said “With Arctic air now covering most of the UK, very cold weather will continue through the weekend, with minus double figures overnight in places and daytime temperatures struggling to rise above zero for some.

“It looks like this cold spell could last well into next week and wintry hazards will continue with more weather warnings likely.

“It is therefore important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings and plan ahead.”