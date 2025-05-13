Report into sinking of Mike Lynch’s superyacht Bayesian to be published

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigators examining the sinking of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht in Italy will publish their initial report on Thursday.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said it will release an interim report into the disaster off the coast of Sicily on August 19 last year.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank.

Italian authorities previously said the most likely cause of the sinking was a downburst, which happens when powerful winds descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly after hitting the ground.

The MAIB is investigating as the Bayesian was registered in the Isle of Man.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

A project to move the Bayesian into an upright position and lift it to the surface has been paused since May 9 when a diver died during underwater work.

He is believed to have been working for Dutch company SMIT Salvage.

Italian prosecutors previously said raising and examining the yacht for evidence would provide key elements to its investigation into possible charges of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck.

The UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency are looking at whether there were any breaches of maritime legislation.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London, while the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the company to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.