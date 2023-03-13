Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1678692691

Silicon Valley Bank news – live: HSBC to buy UK subsidiary for £1 after collapse

Some 200 UK tech companies had been put at risk by collapse

Matt Mathers
Monday 13 March 2023 07:31
Comments
<p>(Jeff Chiu/AP)</p>

(Jeff Chiu/AP)

(AP)

The UK arm of collapsed US lender Silicon Valley Bank has been bought by HSBC after the government and Bank of England stepped in to "facilitate" a private sale.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that all customer deposits have been protected under the deal, with no taxpayer cash involved.

Around 200 UK tech companies had been put “at serious risk” from the bank’s collapse.

Mr Hunt said: "Today the government and the Bank of England have facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK. This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support.

"I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

"HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them."

Recommended

1678692140

All SVB services will continue as normal - BoE

In a statement, the BofE said: "The Bank of England (Bank), in consultation with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), HM Treasury (HMT) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has taken the decision to sell Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (‘SVBUK’), the UK subsidiary of the US bank, to HSBC UK Bank Plc (HSBC).

“HSBC is authorised and supervised by the PRA and the FCA.

"This action has been taken to stabilise SVBUK, ensuring the continuity of banking services, minimising disruption to the UK technology sector and supporting confidence in the financial system.

"The Bank and HMT can confirm that all depositors’ money with SVBUK is safe and secure as a result of this transaction. SVBUK’s business will continue to be operated normally by SVBUK. All services will continue to operate as normal and customers should not notice any changes.

"Customers can continue to contact SVBUK through the usual channels and borrowers should make any loan repayments to SVBUK as normal. SVBUK staff remain employed by SVBUK, and SVBUK continues to be a PRA/FCA authorised bank."

Matt Mathers13 March 2023 07:22
1678691782

‘Deposits will be protected'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that failed lender Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to HSBC.

In a tweet, he said: "This morning, the Government and the Bank of England facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC.

"Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support.

"I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise."

Matt Mathers13 March 2023 07:16
1678691157

Breaking: HSBC to buy SVB

The government and the Bank of England have "facilitated a private sale" of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC, with "no taxpayer support", chancellor JeremyHunt said.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as it comes in.

Matt Mathers13 March 2023 07:05
1678690940

Full story: More than 200 UK firms at ‘serious risk’ from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

At least 200 UK tech companies are at “serious risk” from the collapse of the British division of Silicon Valley Bank.

Rishi Sunak and the chancellor have held emergency talks with the governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey this weekend to come up with a cash lifeline for affected firms as the bank goes into insolvency.

Meanwhile, a number of potential buyers circle the failed lender.

Banking giants HSBC and JP Morgan were among several parties exploring buying the bank’s British operations, Sky News reported. Both declined to comment.

Adam Forrest reports:

UK firms at ‘serious risk’ from Silicon Valley Bank collapse, warns Jeremy Hunt

Government ‘working at pace’ to limit damage, says chancellor

Matt Mathers13 March 2023 07:02
1678690811

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live businesses coverage.

The government is set to make an announcement after the British division of Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, putting 250 UK tech firms at “serious risk”.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Matt Mathers13 March 2023 07:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in