Plan for 300 US jobs pulled amid ‘concern’ over NI minister’s political stance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major US multinational pulled plans to create 300 jobs in Northern Ireland due to concerns about political positions adopted by Sinn Fein, a Stormont committee has heard.

Sinn Fein Economy minister Caoimhe Archibald declined to be drawn on the claim that global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald had been preparing to invest in the region, but halted that plan amid concern about her and party’s stances on certain issues.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley made the claim as the minister appeared before members of her Assembly scrutiny committee.

It is understood Mr Buckley was referring to Sinn Fein’s stance on the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Later in the committee hearing, Department for Economy permanent secretary Ian Snowden confirmed that Cantor Fitzgerald had been planning to create up to 300 jobs in Northern Ireland but “unexpectedly” told Ms Archibald it had shelved the idea during a “quite short” meeting in the United States last March.

Sinn Fein is a vocal critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and last year the party boycotted traditional St Patrick’s Day events at the White House in protest at President Donald Trump’s support for Israel.

Mr Trump’s secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick is the former chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mr Buckley put it to Ms Archibald that positions adopted by her and her party had torpedoed the deal.

“On 9/11, Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 employees who died in the World Trade Centre,” he said.

“There’s a serious concern that has been brought to me that the positions taken by you and your party may have impacted that decision not to invest.

“So has your department or Invest NI (Stormont’s business support agency) received feedback from any US-based investors expressing concern about your political statements, your public commentary, or reputational issues associated from your political party?”

Responding, Ms Archibald said: “Companies make decisions about why they invest or don’t invest based on their own commercial interests, and I think that’s absolutely a matter for them and, in terms of political positions or otherwise that people might hold, that’s for individuals, it’s for parties to express those as they feel.”

Mr Buckley accused the minister of failing to directly answer the question.

Ms Archibald replied: “I’m happy for the department to correspond with the committee.”

Mr Snowden faced questions later in the committee hearing. He confirmed that Cantor Fitzgerald had planned to create up to 300 jobs in the region.

The senior official, who was not present at the meeting in the US, suggested the decision to pull the deal may have been linked to President Trump’s overall approach to US investment overseas.

He said: “I don’t have the detail of it, but one of the assessments that was made was that a senior executive or leader of Cantor Fitzgerald is a member of President Trump’s cabinet, and the policy position that the Trump presidency was taking around overseas investment and so forth may not have aligned with a decision to invest at that point.”

Mr Buckley added: “Or may not have aligned, potentially, with the minister’s position on some of these issues?

“Three hundred jobs is quite a considerable jobs announcement. My understanding is that when the minister travelled, it was almost like a rubber stamping exercise. How big of a shock did this come that the company decided to withdraw?”

Mr Snowden said the department had not received any prior notification that the company was going to tell the minister it was pulling the investment at the meeting.

The permanent secretary confirmed that departmental officials would have a record of what was said at the meeting.

Mr Buckley replied: “Do you not think it is something quite astounding that here we are, nearly a year on, and this committee, and indeed the Assembly was not aware that 300 jobs were lost in that visit last year.”

The official answered: “Prospective inward investments fall through on a regular basis, this is not a unique occurrence.”

The DUP MLA added: “Has there ever been any concern expressed by any US foreign investor about the positions, the policy positions taken by the minister, her public commentary, and indeed that of her party when it comes to investment decisions?”

Mr Snowden responded: “Not to me, or I believe any official in the department.”

Mr Buckley asked the permanent secretary to release all information relating to the meeting to “ensure that we can get to the bottom of why 300 jobs did not come to Northern Ireland following that meeting”.

DUP committee chair Philip Brett asked Mr Snowden had he not asked officials who did attend the meeting what reasons were given by Cantor Fitzgerald for the investment U-turn.

“I don’t want to breach any confidences that the company had provided, but they give their reasons that they weren’t going to proceed to invest overseas,” he replied.

Mr Buckley interjected: “You’ve now stated that they give specific reason, I would expect that the committee will be furnished with those reasons that were provided so that we can ascertain their reasoning for not investing here in Northern Ireland, and whether or not the minister’s position on policy issues was a factor.”

Mr Snowden replied: “We’ll get the record of the meeting.”

Sinn Fein MLA Gemma Dolan told the committee that because Mr Snowden was not present at the meeting, he would be unlikely to be able to tell members any more about what happened at it.

Mr Brett welcomed Mr Snowden’s commitment to provide the committee with the record of the reasons that were given by the company in the meeting.

Cantor Fitzgerald has been approached for comment.