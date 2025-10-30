Reform councillor’s Sharia law claims ‘ludicrous, absurd and divisive’ – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claims by a Reform member that Sharia law is being brought to Glasgow have been branded “ludicrous, absurd and divisive” by John Swinney.

Audrey Dempsey, a Reform councillor in Glasgow, made the comments in a report by Sky News, which was released on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s local branch, the councillor said: “When they arrived in this country and they were fitting in with our culture, our values and learning our way of life, that would be more than welcome.”

Questioned about what she meant by “our way of life”, Ms Dempsey said: “Instead of coming and trying to inflict their culture on other people here, like Sharia law, for instance, they’re trying to bring that here, that’s just not something we celebrate.”

Pressed on who she believes is bringing Sharia law to Scotland, Ms Dempsey said: “The asylum seekers, some of the asylum seekers, the legal migrants.”

Asked where it was happening, the councillor said: “Do you not have conversations in the street?”

Pushed to clarify her position, Ms Dempsey said: “You just have to take a walk through the streets of Glasgow city centre, any given day.”

Ms Dempsey said there is “stacks of evidence online”, adding: “These migrants are posting themselves, videos of them saying they’re coming to the land of milk and honey, they’re coming to take over.”

Asked if she believes migrants are coming to “take over”, Ms Dempsey added: “I don’t quite know what I believe at the moment.”

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday from Bute House, First Minister John Swinney said “I don’t believe for a moment” migrants are bringing Sharia law to Scotland’s biggest city.

“That’s what I think is the danger of where we are just now, that absolutely ludicrous, absurd and divisive comments have been made by the far-right that have the risk of undermining community cohesion in Scotland,” he said.

“Scotland has been a welcoming country, is a welcoming country, where we attach the greatest significance to cohesion within our communities.

“That’s what my leadership in Scotland is all about, and I want to give that principled, values-based leadership that will resist those messages from the far-right.”

Reform has been contacted for comment.