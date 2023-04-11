Millions of smokers to be offered free vaping kits in ‘swap to stop’ scheme

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One in five smokers will be supported to exchange cigarettes for vapes as part of the government’s new “swap to stop” scheme.

The latest salvo in the Tory crackdown on smoking will see vaping starter kits be offered to around one million smokers in England – a move described by ministers as a world first.

The plans, announced by the government on Tuesday, also include offering pregnant women up to £400 to stop smoking.

A consultation will also be launched on introducing mandatory advice on quitting smoking to be placed in cigarette packs.

The measures have been hailed by campaigners as “welcome steps in the right direction”, though there is some concern the plans are “nowhere near sufficient”.

Experts widely expect the pledge to get the nation smoke-free by 2030, equating to getting smoking rates to less than 5 per cent, to be missed without further action.

Health minister Neil O’Brien will launch the new schemes in a speech on Tuesday.

“Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly,” he is expected to say.

“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme – the first of its kind in the world.

“We will work with councils and others to offer a million smokers across England a free vaping starter kit.”

A choice of products, strengths and flavours will be on offer to allow smokers to find the best product for them.

Officials say this is the first scheme of its kind to be rolled out nationwide.

Funding for the swap to stop scheme – estimated by officials to cost around £45m over two years – will come from the Department of Health and Social Care’s budget.

Officials say 9 per cent of women still smoke during pregnancy in England and hope a financial incentive alongside behavioural support will encourage all of them to stop by the end of the year.

While the details are yet to be determined, officials expect vouchers will be available throughout pregnancy and could total up to £400 if they complete the scheme.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the Action on Smoking and Health campaign, said: “Vapes increase smokers’ chances of successfully quitting, as do vouchers for pregnant smokers, so these are welcome steps in the right direction, but they are nowhere near sufficient.”

Last year, a major review led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, cafe pavements and beaches.

It also said vaping should be promoted as a means to help people stop using tobacco. But he acknowledged vapes are not a “silver bullet”, nor are they “totally risk free”, though the alternative of smoking was said to be far worse.

Ms Arnott said “not enough has changed” since the report was published and said funding is “desperately needed to reinstate cuts of more than 90 per cent to mass media campaigns”.

“Not to mention the absence of the tougher regulations Khan recommended to raise the age of sale, and reduce the appeal of smoking as well as vaping,” she added.

The latest announcement comes on top of plans to crack down on the illegal sale of e-cigarettes to under-18s.