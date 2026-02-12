Met Office issues weather warnings for snow across UK as temperatures to plunge
Scotland and northern England to be hit by wintry conditions with warnings of travel disruption following relentless rain
Outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow have been forecast across swathes of the UK as multiple weather warnings come into force.
The two yellow alerts will be in place in Scotland and northern England from Thursday evening, bringing freezing temperatures, up to 10cm of snow and possible travel disruption, with a cold health alert issued.
However, there could be a brief respite from the incessant rain that has battered the country in recent weeks.
The Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland from 4pm Thursday, and for areas in East Midlands, North East England, North West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and Humber from 7pm. Both warnings are set to be lifted at midday on Friday.
Chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Any settling snow will mainly be confined to high ground. Locations of above 200 metres in Scotland and northern England may see 2-5cm of snow, but those locations above 300 metres may see double those amounts, up to 10 cm.
“As the rain and snow clears south, temperatures will fall quickly under the clear skies which could lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces.”
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with travel potentially delayed. The Met Office also warned of injuries and falls from slips.
With temperatures on Thursday and Friday expected to plunge below 0C in some areas, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold health alert.
From 6am on Friday to 8am on Monday, regions including the East Midlands, North East, North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber will be under the alert.
In Cumnock, East Ayrshire, temperatures could drop to as low as -4C on Friday night.
The agency said the weather was likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, who face a greater risk to life.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “There is an Arctic Maritime airmass that will be moving south during this week, bringing a colder influence to the UK’s weather.
“This colder spell is likely to be brief, as longer-range indications are from later in the weekend that the weather will be more dominated by Atlantic conditions.”
Met Office weather forecast for the week
Today
Rain in the north pushes southwards, allowing brighter skies to develop across Scotland. Snow showers however in the northeast. Persistent rain in Wales and southeast England with hill snow across northern England. Sunny spells in southwest. Turning cold further north.
Tonight
Rain and hill snow pushes southwards slowly with clearer spells developing in the north. Widespread frost and icy patches developing. Variable cloud in the south with the odd heavy shower.
Friday
Rain continues to move southwards with Northern Ireland and Scotland seeing some sunshine. Snow showers around the coasts. Staying cloudy and wet across the south but eventually clears later.
Outlook for Saturday to Monday
Bright skies with sunny spells on Saturday but feeling much colder than in recent days. Turing wetter on Sunday with widespread snow likely across the north. Unsettled into next week.
