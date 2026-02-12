Met Office issues weather warnings for snow across UK as temperatures to plunge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow have been forecast across swathes of the UK as multiple weather warnings come into force.

The two yellow alerts will be in place in Scotland and northern England from Thursday evening, bringing freezing temperatures, up to 10cm of snow and possible travel disruption, with a cold health alert issued.

However, there could be a brief respite from the incessant rain that has battered the country in recent weeks.

The Met Office issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Scotland from 4pm Thursday, and for areas in East Midlands, North East England, North West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and Humber from 7pm. Both warnings are set to be lifted at midday on Friday.

Chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Any settling snow will mainly be confined to high ground. Locations of above 200 metres in Scotland and northern England may see 2-5cm of snow, but those locations above 300 metres may see double those amounts, up to 10 cm.

open image in gallery Outbreaks of snow and ice are forecast for Scotland and northern England ( Met Office )

“As the rain and snow clears south, temperatures will fall quickly under the clear skies which could lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces.”

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with travel potentially delayed. The Met Office also warned of injuries and falls from slips.

With temperatures on Thursday and Friday expected to plunge below 0C in some areas, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold health alert.

From 6am on Friday to 8am on Monday, regions including the East Midlands, North East, North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber will be under the alert.

open image in gallery With temperatures on Thursday and Friday expected to plunge below 0C in some areas, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold health alert ( PA )

In Cumnock, East Ayrshire, temperatures could drop to as low as -4C on Friday night.

The agency said the weather was likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, who face a greater risk to life.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “There is an Arctic Maritime airmass that will be moving south during this week, bringing a colder influence to the UK’s weather.

“This colder spell is likely to be brief, as longer-range indications are from later in the weekend that the weather will be more dominated by Atlantic conditions.”

open image in gallery Widespread frost and icy patches will develop on Thursday night ( PA Wire )

Met Office weather forecast for the week

Today

Rain in the north pushes southwards, allowing brighter skies to develop across Scotland. Snow showers however in the northeast. Persistent rain in Wales and southeast England with hill snow across northern England. Sunny spells in southwest. Turning cold further north.

Tonight

Rain and hill snow pushes southwards slowly with clearer spells developing in the north. Widespread frost and icy patches developing. Variable cloud in the south with the odd heavy shower.

Friday

Rain continues to move southwards with Northern Ireland and Scotland seeing some sunshine. Snow showers around the coasts. Staying cloudy and wet across the south but eventually clears later.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Bright skies with sunny spells on Saturday but feeling much colder than in recent days. Turing wetter on Sunday with widespread snow likely across the north. Unsettled into next week.