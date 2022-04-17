A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the popular mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend.

With the UK being treated to the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, vistors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun.

But for Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, the influx of mountaineers has ruined her morning hike as she had to help people dodge human stool.

Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’ highest mountain on Saturday morning, and was shocked at what she encountered when she and her group descended.

She said she even saw a man defacating on the mountain’s railway line in broad daylight, and had to “walk past it as well”.

Vistors flocked to national parks to make the most of the warm weather (Getty Images)

She told the BBC: “There was a lot of stool in paper cups, under stones, and as we were descending it was on the path.”

The Snowdon guide added that she had to tell her group to “mind the poo” as they were hiking, claiming that toilets at the summit and the bottom were closed as well as the cafe which was an issue after a seven hour hike.

But Snowdonia National Park Authority said nothing unusual had been reported.

Snowdon is part of the ever-popular Three Peaks Challenge (Getty Images)

An issue with inconsiderate parking was also flagged at Wales’ tourist hotspots.

Hundreds were fined for dangerous parking last year after lockdown restrictions eased, allowing people to return to their favourite nature beauty spots.

But North Wales Police said it had to tow several vehicles from the A5 near Llyn Ogwen, at Nant Ffrancon Pass, in Conwy county, because they were a danger to other road users on Saturday.

Rebecca Williams, assistant director of National Trust Cymru, told the BBC that creating a tourism offer that was “year round, all weathers and not just on these Easter weekends” could help these popular sites to manage better.

“If we want to make tourism sustainable [we need] to ensure that it is co-ordinated, controlled and that we are working with communities to ensure communities aren’t left to manage the burden,” she told BBC Radio Wales’ Sunday Supplement.

The sunny weather is expected to last only until Monday as Met Office forecasters told sun-seekers to “make the most of the weekend” ahead of a temperature drop next week.