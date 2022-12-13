Solihull incident - latest: Boys ‘died trying to save friend who got stuck in ice’
Three children died in tragedy on Babbs Mill Lake
Video: Mourners leave floral tributes and soft toys near scene after Babbs Mill lake incident
A friend of one of the boys who died after falling through an icy lake in Solihull said the group fell into the water after trying to save their trapped friend.
Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight years old died after falling into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday afternoon.
A six-year-old boy also remains in critical condition, while officers have played down fears that others were trapped in the lake after nearly 24 hours went by without anyone else being reported missing.
Tommy Barnet, 10, told Sky News that he heard details of the tragic incident. He said: “They were all playing on the ice, one got their legs stuck in the ice and then … his friends went to go and save him, but they all fell in.
When the boys were eventually helped out of the lake by specialist water-rescue trained fire crews, they were found to be in cardiac arrest and were sent to Birmingham hospitals, where they all arrived in critical condition.
Locals held a vigil for the boys on Monday night near the lake.
‘Sleep tight little angels’: Tributes to boys
Tributes have been paid to the boys in Solihull.
A BBC reporter shared a few he had seen this morning:
Video: Locals hold vigil at Kingshurst for boys of Babbs Mill lake incident
Video: Police say they haven’t received any further reports of missing children
‘Whole community feeling the pain’ says MP as he praises rescue efforts
Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti visited the scene on Monday along with the leader of Solihull Council Ian Courts and deputy leader Karen Grinsell, with each praising emergency services for their heroic efforts to pull the children from the water.
The MP told reporters: “Clearly there is one officer who has mild hypothermia. In these conditions not to worry about your own safety and just to go after those children is heroic.
“The (search) operation went on all night in these really tough conditions.
“The whole community will be feeling the pain of this.”
Mr Courts said: “This is just about as bad as it gets ... a dreadful situation.
“We are completely stunned at what’s happened.
“Clearly our thoughts and prayers have to be with the families in this situation. I can hardly imagine what the families are going through.”
Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C in the area at the time of the incident, falling to –3C overnight.
Solihull incident a ‘tragic reminder’ of dangers of open water
West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said the deaths of the three boys were a tragic reminder of the dangers of open water.
“Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months,” said Mr Stanton on Monday.
“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque, but they can be lethal and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events.
“We would ask parents and carers to remind their children of the dangers of ice and why they must keep off it. Please help us to avoid this from happening again.”
Families of victims left ‘absolutely devastated'
Families affected by the tragedy are “absolutely devastated”, said Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police as he shared the news that three of the four children pulled from the freezing water have died.
The fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital.
“Also this time of year, it’s on the run-up to Christmas, so close to the event itself, also adds to that tragedy,” Mr Harris told reporters.
“But as you can imagine the families are absolutely devastated, which is why we’re doing our very best to support the families.
“And obviously we’re abiding by their requests at the moment as to how much information that the families want us to make available to the media so we’re doing everything we possibly can to support them.”
Police continue to search lake amid fears of missing individuals
Police continue to search the lake in the West Midlands to establish if anyone else fell into the water, following reports that as many as six children may have been involved.
During a news conference at an entrance to Babbs Mill nature reserve, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said: “We have to be 100 per cent certain that there is no one else possibly in the water at this time.
“It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100 per cent certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”
Mr Harris added: “Police officers did go into the water.
“They were joined by other members of the other emergency services. Some of the officers went in waist deep.
“One of my officers was trying to punch through the ice to actually rescue the children themselves. That officer as a result of that had some mild hypothermia yesterday. I’m pleased to say that he’s now been released from hospital and he’s absolutely fine.”
Boy fights for life after falling through frozen lake
A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into a lake in the West Midlands is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy, which left three children dead.
Floral tributes, balloons, soft toys and lighted candles were left by mourners at a vigil held in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, yesterday night.
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, who fell through the ice into Babbs Mill lake, died, while a fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.
West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.
Local secondary school prays for lake death boys
Park Hall Academy, a secondary school near Babbs Mill Lake, said it was aware of the tragic event which led to the deaths of three boys aged 11, 10 and eight.
The Castle Bromwich school said in a statement issued on its Twitter feed: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and our local community at this extremely difficult time.
“Please rest assured that anyone affected will be supported.”
