Solihull lake incident - latest: Four children fighting for life after being pulled from freezing water
Authorities continue to search the lake, after being informed that up to six children were playing at the time of the incident
Four children pulled from a lake in Solihull are fighting for their lives in hospital after they suffered cardiac arrest.
A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing after the fire service was told there were up to six children in the lake in Babbs Mill Park.
Emergency services were called to the lake in Kingshurst at 2.36pm on Sunday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.
Local fire, police and ambulance chiefs told a press conference yesterday evening that the rescue children were in cardiac arrest at the time they were being pulled out and were rushed to the hospital, where they remain on life support.
The authorities have, however, not confirmed the gender or identity of the minors involved in the incident.
It comes after a weekend of snow and freezing frost with the severe conditions set to continue over the next few days, including temperatures as low as minus 10C.
Residents warned of icy conditions, amid Solihull incident
Travel disruption is expected to push into today’s morning rush hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.
The Met Office issued the alert as temperatures were expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.
Snowfall yesterday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.
The warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands after falling through ice.
Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”
How the search and rescue operation was carried out
When firefighters arrived at the lake in Solihull, a number of police officers and members of the public were in the water trying to reach and rescue the children, shared superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police.
“Our crews entered the water, swam to the first child and our specialist-trained firefighters, including technical rescue, rescued three further children. The children were brought out of the water where they received immediate life-support care from firefighters and our ambulance colleagues.”
West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said the fire service was made aware there were up to six people in the water. “So after rescuing the four children, we have continued the search and rescue operation to confirm whether there were any more in the water,” he said.
Specialist rescue teams are set to continue searching the lake overnight.
Rescued children in critical condition in hospital
Four children have been pulled from a lake in cardiac arrest and taken to a hospital after falling through the ice at a nature park in Solihull.
Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “On being rescued, the four children were taken under blue lights to hospital with an advanced care team.
“Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and two to Heartlands in Birmingham. All four children were in critical condition on arrival.”
He added: “There are no updates. They were all in critical condition when they arrived in hospital.”
“Unfortunately, the children in the water were in cardiac arrest and were receiving advanced life support en route to hospital,” he added.
In pictures: Rescue operation at a nature park in Solihull after children fall in lake
‘Would be no longer search and rescue’ say police, amid fear of two missing children
As the emergency services search the water amid fears of two other children missing, the authorities confirmed it “would no longer be a search and rescue operation”.
“The specialist medical advice we have been given on the scene, given the temperature of the water, given the age of those who entered the water and the amount of time they have been in there, this would no longer be a search and rescue operation,” said Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, after the rescue of four children.
Rescue officer suffers mild hypothermia during search
Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told an emergency services press conference on yesterday evening that one of the officers from emergency services who went into the water to help the rescue, suffered mild hypothermia.
He is making a “full recovery” after being to hospital, Mr Harris added.
Desperate search of water amid fear of two missing children
A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water.
Richard Stanton, West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service area commander, told the press conference yesterday: “When our firefighters arrived, a number of police officers and members of the public were in the water trying to reach and rescue the children.
“Our crews entered the water, swam to the first child and our specialist-trained firefighters, including technical rescue, rescued three further children.
“The children were brought out of the water where they received immediate life-support care from firefighters and our ambulance colleagues.”
He later added that they were “made aware there were up to six people in the water” when firefighters arrived.
“So after rescuing the four children, we have continued the search and rescue operation to confirm whether there were any more in the water,” he said.
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
Four children are fighting for their lifes after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK.
Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support.
A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water.
My colleague Aisha Rimi reports:
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
Children rushed to hospital with cardiac arrest where they remain under intensive care
Welcome to The Independent’s blog on the Solihull rescue for Monday, 12 December 2022, where we provide the latest on the accident at the lake.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies