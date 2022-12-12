✕ Close Several people thought to be in critical condition after being pulled from lake

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Four children pulled from a lake in Solihull are fighting for their lives in hospital after they suffered cardiac arrest.

A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing after the fire service was told there were up to six children in the lake in Babbs Mill Park.

Emergency services were called to the lake in Kingshurst at 2.36pm on Sunday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.

Local fire, police and ambulance chiefs told a press conference yesterday evening that the rescue children were in cardiac arrest at the time they were being pulled out and were rushed to the hospital, where they remain on life support.

The authorities have, however, not confirmed the gender or identity of the minors involved in the incident.

It comes after a weekend of snow and freezing frost with the severe conditions set to continue over the next few days, including temperatures as low as minus 10C.