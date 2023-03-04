Police reveal reason behind Leicestershire ‘sonic boom’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have revealed the reason behind a loud sonic boom that was been heard over Leicestershire.

The loud explosion was also heard across Northamptonshire and by people in Banbury and Oxford - with some people reporting it made their homes shake.

Essex Police has now confirmed that the sound was two RAF jets scrambled to escort a plane to London Stansted Airport after it lost communications.

A spokesperson for the force, said: “A flight has been diverted to Stansted Airport after communications with the pilot had been lost.

“The plane, which had been flying from Iceland to Nairobi via Southend was escorted to the airport by RAF jets and landed shortly before 12.50pm today (Saturday 4 March).

“Two people - a pilot and co-pilot – were on board.

“Officers engaged with them and carried out enquiries are satisfied there was a loss of contact due to an equipment malfunction and nothing of any concern.

“The plane and those on board have now been released to continue their journey.”

On social media, plane spotters earlier today suggested the sound may have come from an RAF Typhoon fighter jet scrambling to intercept another aircraft in distress.

Aarondeep Mann, 22, heard the bang in Houghton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire, and said his first thought was it may have been a gas explosion.

“It was the most random, loud thing we’ve ever heard as we were clearing the boot of the car out,” Mr Mann, a practice manager, said.

“First thoughts were that it could be a gas pipe explosion.

“All the neighbours came out as the houses were practically shaking.”

Lee Shellard from Syston, Leicester, was watching television when he heard the loud explosion.

He told the BBC: “It shook ornaments and bits around the house.

“But it wasn’t like an earthquake, more like a big lorry had gone past. So we nipped outside to see what had happened and other people were looking out of their windows as well

“That’s when I went back and checked the CCTV footage.”

A sonic boom is caused when planes fly faster than the speed of sound, which at ground level is around 761mph.

When travelling at this speed, also known as Mach 1, the aircraft displaces the air and creates pressure waves that become compressed and then released in a shock wave.

As long as the aircraft is flying at Mach 1 it will generate continuous sound waves, known as a boom carpet.

An aircraft flying at 20,000 feet would create a sonic boom cone 20 miles wide.

A similar incident occurred in January 2021 when a loud explosion was heard in London and RAF jets were scrambled to help a private plane.

Additional reporting by PA