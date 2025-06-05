Teenage pedestrian dies in collision involving electric bike and car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after a teenage pedestrian died in a collision involving an electric bike and a grey Audi in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Staniforth Road in the Darnall area shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, while an 18-year-old man, who was the rider of the electric bike, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

It was reported that the grey Audi failed to stop at the scene.

Police said a man and woman in their forties have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation, then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or report it to the police online, quoting incident number 630 of June 4 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.