Four foreign nationals die in Southend Airport plane crash

Four foreign nationals died on board a plane that crashed after taking off from London Southend Airport, Essex Police said.

The medical transport plane bound for the Netherlands crashed at around 3.48pm on Sunday.

Two Dutch pilots and a Chilean nurse were among those on board, according to a document which lists passengers, the PA news agency understands.

It is also understood that the plane had dropped off a patient at Southend and was due to return to its base in the Netherlands.

Witnesses told of seeing a “fireball”, while images of fire and black smoke were shared on social media.

In a statement at the airport on Monday, Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin said: “Yesterday afternoon, an aircraft which had landed here earlier in the day took off bound for the Netherlands.

“Shortly after take off, it got into difficulty and crashed within the airport boundary.

“Sadly, we can now confirm that all four people on board died.

“We are working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals.”

The airport will stay closed until further notice.

Its chief executive Jude Winstanley said: “Our staff are working closely with the emergency services and air accident investigators to support their work. I would like to thank them for all of their hard work during this period.”

Lisa Fitzsimons of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said “it is too early to speculate” on what may have caused the crash.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife on Sunday, said they saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

Mr Johnson, from Billericay, Essex, told PA that before the plane took off, “we all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us”.

He added: “It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground.

“There was a big fireball.

“I’d say that we’re pretty shaken up. I just feel sad for the people who were on the plane and, of course, their loved ones and their family, our thoughts are with them.”