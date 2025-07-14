Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse from Chile has been named as one of the four people killed when an aircraft crashed at Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The medical transport plane bound for the Netherlands crashed at around 3.48pm on Sunday.

The nurse from Chile - Maria Fernanda Rojas Ortiz - was onboard with two Dutch pilots and one other person, according to a document which lists passengers.

It is also understood that the plane had dropped off a patient at Southend and was due to return to its base in the Netherlands.

Witnesses told of seeing a “fireball”, while images of fire and black smoke were shared on social media.

The 31-year-old was a German citizen born in Chile and had reportedly worked as a nurse in the public sector before becoming a flight nurse.

Friends of the nurse told the BBC that she was the "kindest soul" and that she "didn't have a single bad bone in her body".

open image in gallery Chilean nurse Maria Fernanda Rojaz Ortiz was onboard the plane crash at Southend Airport ( GoFundMe )

They also said that "she was humble and chose a profession that reflected that".

Chilean media has also shared a tribute written by her family following her death.

"It is with deep sorrow that we report the tragic passing of our beloved , who passed away today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a plane crash in London," the statement shared by Chilean news site T13 reads.

The message which has been translated from Spanish, added: "The news of her passing is immensely difficult to accept; she was a person who marked the passing of those of us who knew her."

"Her charisma, love, humour, and kindness, which characterised her as a person, will remain alive in our memories and in our hearts forever," they added.

A friend told the Mirror: "It was her first day on the job. She was a hospital nurse but then took a job with a private medical firm, she didn't tell anyone, but this was her first day in the job.”

open image in gallery Chief Superintendent, Morgan Cronin who is overseeing the investigation confirmed all four people on board the plane died ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

The friend added that she married just one year ago, and her wife can barely speak because she is so distraught.

On a Gofundme page set up to raise cash for Maria’s family, a friend has written: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved Feña, in a tragic accident that is still being investigated by the authorities. We know that the pain is immense and shared by the many people who loved her and supported her at different stages of her life.

“In the midst of this difficult time, we want to organise to support her family. This process entails many unexpected expenses – transfers, paperwork, possible travel, and everything necessary to say a proper goodbye.”

Two Dutch pilots and fourth person on board

Two Dutch pilots were also on board, along with a fourth foreign national.

However, their names have not yet been officially released.

Chief Superintendent, Morgan Cronin who is overseeing the investigation confirmed all four people on board the plane died.

He said "We’re working to officially confirm their identities. At this stage, we believe all four are foreign nationals.

"Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues at this tragic time. I can promise them that those who have passed away will be treated with the utmost care and dignity.”

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to those affected in a message on X.

The Prime Minister wrote: "Terrible news that four people tragically lost their lives in yesterday's plane crash at Southend Airport. My thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

"I also want to thank all the emergency responders who attended the scene."