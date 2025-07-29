Southport falls silent to honour attack victims on first anniversary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southport has fallen silent to remember the three girls who died in an attack on a dance class a year ago.

A three-minute silence was held at 3pm on Tuesday, to mark a year since Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after Axel Rudakubana launched his attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town.

No vigil was planned to mark the occasion by Sefton Council, who said they had been guided by the wishes of the family, but a crowd gathered in the Town Hall Gardens to observe the silence.

Those sitting on benches stood as the clock on the Atkinson arts centre chimed 3pm.

One child blew bubbles as the silence was observed, before people applauded and came forward with single pink roses which were left in a designated area in the corner of the gardens.

The area was the location for a vigil in the wake of the attack last year and is due to be transformed into a legacy garden in memory of those who died.

Members of the public had been encouraged to donate to causes, including those set up in the victims’ names, in lieu of tributes, but people began leaving flowers on Tuesday morning.

Candles and a teddy bear were also left and friendship bracelets were hung between trees.

Colourful windmills and rocks painted with Elsie, Alice and Bebe’s names on them were placed in a flowerbed.

Notices nearby directed people to the Southport Together section of the council’s website to access support.

The notices said: “The events which took place in Southport in July 2024 were truly shocking and members of our communities continue to be affected by what happened.”

Flags were flown at half mast on the town halls in Southport and Liverpool.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the nation stood with the families of the three victims.

In a post on X, he said: “We stand together in grief, in honour of the memory of those wonderful children, and in admiration of the families who have shown strength beyond words.

“We stand with all the children and adults who still bear the physical and mental scars of that day – and in awe of those who risked their lives to help.

“And we stand with the people of Southport, who have shown Britain the meaning of community.

“The nation wants to put its arms around you all. We will come together today to show our sorrow and solidarity. But also to show our determination to uphold the true legacy of Bebe, Alice and Elsie – one of joy, kindness and love.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the lives of the “three innocent young girls” were “extinguished in an act of pure evil”.

In a post on X, she said: “We honour the memories of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar.

“Their families, and those that survived, carry unimaginable grief and trauma.

“We owe it to them, the people of Southport and communities across the country to demand justice and learn the painful lessons of state failure to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Deputy leader of Sefton Council Paulette Lappin said the community was looking to move forward in a positive way.

She told the PA news agency: “It still remains beyond belief, even though I know it to be true, and so it’s just very sad.

“From sadness, we hope to bring goodness and that’s all we can do.”