Every possibility similar violence to Southport riots could reoccur – watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is “every possibility” that similar violence to the Southport riots of summer 2024 could reoccur, a watchdog chief has said.

The police service “should not be caught off-guard again”, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services Sir Andy Cooke wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

Disorder broke out after the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29 last year.

It quickly spread to other areas and mosques, community centres and libraries were attacked while hotels housing asylum seekers were also targeted.

A year later, Sir Andy said the “tools that amplified hatred last summer remain largely unchanged and unregulated”.

He said: “The police service should not be caught off-guard again. There is every possibility that similar violence could reoccur.

“Online misinformation continues to spread. Community tensions persist. The tools that amplified hatred last summer remain largely unchanged and unregulated.

“The police service must modernise its understanding of how disorder develops and spreads in the digital age.”

In recent weeks, multiple demonstrations have been held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping after an asylum seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Protests have been held in other areas against the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers since.

Several demonstrators were detained by police after rival groups gathered at a protest against the use of a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers on Saturday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on a protest and counter-protest outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

A man wearing an England football shirt was detained by police after a confrontation with officers.

A group of anti-fascist protesters blocked a junction outside the hotel, with officers pushing into the crowd to detain several people, dragging them out by their arms and legs.

The group was moved from the road and officers told them they were in breach of the conditions put on the demonstration, before forming a circle around the protesters.

At about 3.30pm, police said there had been nine arrests, including seven on suspicion of breaching Public Order Act conditions.

A protest and counter-protest also took place in Newcastle outside the New Bridge Hotel and four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Northumbria Police said.

The inspectorate conducted a review of the police response to last summer’s disorder and the findings reveal “critical gaps that left forces unprepared for the scale and nature of the violence they faced”, Sir Andy said.

He said social media and online platforms “amplified false narratives and incited participation at a pace that traditional policing approaches simply could not match”.

He added: “The police service hasn’t kept pace with the fast-developing nature of online communications. And forces were not equipped to deal with the repercussions as the disorder rapidly unfolded. The national mobilisation plan was activated too late.

“Intelligence systems failed to adequately predict the rising threat. Most concerning of all, forces had not learnt sufficiently from previous instances of disorder, including the need to react to changing public sentiment.

“At a time of national emergency, the police intelligence strategy – necessary for forces to respond effectively – should be clear and obvious to all.”

Sir Andy said it is “vital” that forces learn from these events and “strengthen their response to future instances of disorder to make sure the public are kept safe”.

He added that it is “positive to see that the police have worked with others to improve the provision of intelligence to national and local commanders”.