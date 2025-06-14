Man arrested over murder of two Scots outside Spanish bar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two Scots in Spain.

Eddie Lyons Jr and Ross Monaghan died after a gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol earlier this month.

On Friday, officers from Merseyside Police arrested a 44-year-old man on behalf of Spanish authorities on two counts of murder.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday for extradition proceedings and will remain in custody.

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: “On Friday June 13, officers from Merseyside Police arrested a 44-year-old man in the Liverpool area on behalf of the Spanish authorities for two counts of murder.

“The operation was supported by officers from the NCA’s National Extradition Unit.

“The individual appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 14 for the commencement of extradition proceedings. He was remanded in custody.”

The attack took place at around 11pm when a car pulled up outside the bar and a masked man got out before opening fire as the two men stood outside.

The gunman fled in the car and both men died at the scene.

At the time, Police Scotland said the attack did not appear to be linked with a series of criminal acts by rival groups in Scotland, and that any speculation was “not helpful” to the investigation.

The statement read: “The investigation into the fatal shootings in Fuengirola is being carried out by Spanish police.

“Police Scotland is supporting Spanish police where requested, however, at this time we have no officers deployed within Spain.

“There is currently no intelligence to suggest the deaths of these two men in Spain are linked to the recent criminal attacks in Scotland being investigated as part of Operation Portaledge.

“Any misinformation or speculation linking the events in Spain are not helpful to the ongoing investigations in either country.

“There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland.”

Operation Portaledge is investigating a suspected gang feud linked with a number of shootings, firebombings and assaults in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas since March.

More than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.