Residents evacuated after man arrested over ‘explosive’ chemicals

Residents have been evacuated as police declared a major incident following the discovery of “explosive” chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Sussex Police attended the address on the A259 Marina on Thursday where they found the chemicals which they say “pose a threat to life”.

A force spokesman said the incident is not being treated as terror-related but a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

He said: “The emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address in St Leonards has now been declared a major incident.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (March 20) are explosive and pose a threat to life.

“However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident.

“There is a 100-metre cordon in place between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties to the north in West Hill Road.

“Officers have attended all properties within this area and spoken with residents and we continue to urge those who remain within the defined cordon to leave to ensure their own safety.

“Well-established plans are in place with partners working together as part of the Sussex Resilience Forum in which organisations prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

“Hastings Borough Council has set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon.

“The A259 Marina in St Leonards is closed from the junction with Caves Road and Sussex Road.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “This is a complex but isolated incident, being supported by multiple agencies, resulting in the necessary evacuation of properties immediately surrounding the address for safety reasons.

“I would like to thank those residents affected and the wider community in St Leonards for their patience and support.

“The declaration of a major incident allows emergency services and other partner agencies to work together effectively to keep the public safe.

Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, told the PA news agency: “I have been in contact with the Home Secretary and we are remaining in contact. The Home Office is fully briefed.”

She said about 30 properties had been evacuated along the seafront road but the number of people involved had not yet been confirmed.

Ms Dollimore said: “It is a troubling incident for the community, people are concerned about what is being reported but everyone is fully behind the police and emergency services at this difficult time.

“We are grateful to them for putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe.

“The best thing we can do is to stay away from the area and I would encourage others to do that.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokeswoman said: “There are currently 42 households who have been evacuated and are at the Royal Victoria Hotel. Some of these households have children and dogs.

“Residents are being advised that the evacuation is likely to continue for the rest of the day and a rest centre is available for any support they require. The police will be providing further updates through their channels.”