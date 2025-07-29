Police probe assault at St Pancras station after Tommy Robinson video emerges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 42-year-old man has left the country after a video emerged which showed Tommy Robinson walking away from the scene of an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station.

The suspect, from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the UK in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the incident took place at around 8.40pm on Monday evening, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Footage shared on social media on Monday evening appeared to show Tommy Robinson pacing around the station with another person lying still on the floor nearby.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, could be heard saying: “He come at me” in the footage as he walked down a flight of stairs.

On Tuesday, Robinson reposted a statement to his own X profile which said: “If you cross a line and attack someone physically, or threaten to attack them physically… A pre-emptive strike is totally legal.”

Detectives are working to bring the suspect into custody for questioning, BTP said.

The victim’s injuries are said to be serious, but not thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers were called to St Pancras station just after 8.40pm yesterday (July 28) following reports of an assault,” the force said.

“Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Overnight the investigation has been ongoing and officers have been making arrest inquiries.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened can text 61016 quoting reference 655 of July 28.”

In a further statement, the force said: “Officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring the man into custody for questioning.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.40pm on Monday July 28 to reports of an assault at St Pancras International Rail Station, NW1.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated a man before taking him to a major trauma centre.”