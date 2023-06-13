Nottingham incident – latest: Fears students among victims as Counter-terror police called in
Three people were found dead on streets around the city centre in the early hours of the morning
Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'
Students in the city centre have said they fear some of the victims of today’s attacks are university students in Nottingham.
A 20-year-old Sociology student who does not wish to be named told The Independent: “My friend knows the boy who died, he called me this morning. Both he and the girl were freshers walking back from a nightclub.
“Yesterday was a really big day, end of exams and there was a day festival at Binks Yard. Loads of people then went to Pryzm nightclub afterwards, it was really busy.
“Apparently the boy and girl were walking home, it’s about 25 mins walk from Pryzm. This morning everyone was texting and calling each other to see if everyone was okay and then my friend called to say he knew the boy who had died.”
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three more injured.
Police have said they are “keeping an open mind” as they investigate the motive behind the killings.
Police keeping ‘open mind’ over motive of Nottingham city attack
Police are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive of a city attack which has left three people dead - but at this time believe there is no one else outstanding in connection with the incidents.
One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway.
Currently, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.
“My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.
“We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.
“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.
“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.
“It is safe to go into the city centre but there are a number of streets that will remain closed including Ilkeston Road, Magdala Street, Milton Street and Maple Street. This is so officers can gather evidence in order to understand what has happened.”
Students feared to be among victims of Nottingham attacks
Students in the city centre have said they fear that some of the victims are university students in Nottingham.
A 20-year-old Sociology student who does not wish to be named told The Independent: “My friend knows the boy who died, he called me this morning. Both he and the girl were freshers walking back from a nightclub.
“Yesterday was a really big day, end of exams and there was a day festival at Binks Yard. Loads of people then went to Pryzm nightclub afterwards, it was really busy.
“Apparently the boy and girl were walking home, it’s about 25 mins walk from Pryzm. This morning everyone was texting and calling each other to see if everyone was okay and then my friend called to say he knew the boy who had died.”
Four more students also said one of the victims was a first year student who had been at Pryzm that night.
Student said killings are ‘terrifying'
Ben Syles, a 19-year-old student, said he heard a police siren at 4.30 this morning.
He said: “I woke up at around 4:30 hearing a police siren but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.
“My phone began going mad though this morning, everyone I know asking me if I’m okay.
“It’s terrifying, it’s completely spooked me and my friends out. We use that takeaway all the time and I’m always out wandering back from nights out at that time.
“Monday nights are the big student night for Nottingham so the streets are usually busy.”
Three dead in Nottingham: City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene
Residents living in Nottingham city centre have described waking up to a “blood-curdling scream” following a string of attacks which left three people dead this morning.
Within hours, Nottinghamshire Police announced a major incident after three people were killed on the streets around the city centre.
Two people were found stabbed on the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday and a third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Read on to see a map which shows the timeline of how the events unfolded this morning:
Thrree dead in Nottingham: City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene
Two people were found stabbed on Ilkeston Road while three others were hit by a van on Milton Street
Student woke up to shouting and ‘gunshot’
Student Josh Fenner, 20, said he believes he heard a shot as the officers were dealing with the van in Bentinck Road.
He said he first saw a police van moving slowly up the street with an officer running alongside it.
Mr Fenner said: “I woke up at 5.30am this morning - just some sounds going on, some shouting.
“I thought I’d just check it out and I see a policeman running up side-by-side to his van, and then there’s this white van just at the end of the road.
“I heard the policeman shout ‘get out the car’ and then what I thought I heard was a gunshot.
“Obviously, I was half asleep at the time, it was quite early.”
He said others in the street also told him they had heard what they thought was a shot.
Asked how many shots he heard, Mr Fenner said: “I heard just one.”
He said: “Living on this road, it’s shocking. We get stuff like this happening quite a lot, but not of this kind of magnitude.”
Asked about the wider incident, he said: “It’s a horrible thing. No-one deserves that to have that happen to them.
“We’re just trying to understand what happened. It’s a bit confusing for everyone.”
Student says he saw police putting man out of van
Another Bentinck Road resident, Dimitrious Lawani, said he arrived at the scene just as the man was being pulled out of the van.
The student said: “There’s two of them pulling him and two behind pointing at him – I think those were Tasers.”
He said they shouted: “Get down, get out, stop fighting.”
Mr Lawani said: “He was being quite resistive – very resistive from what I could tell – and he was also making a lot of noise but I couldn’t really distinguish what he was saying.”
He said: “Once he was on the floor and the shouting calmed down, I went back to sleep.”
His friend Grace Mambi: “It was the police shouting ‘get down’, screaming ‘get down’.
“That’s the loudest I’ve heard police in my life.”
Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'
City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene
Residents living in Nottingham city centre have described waking up to a “blood-curdling scream” following a string of attacks which left three people dead this morning.
Within hours, Nottinghamshire Police announced a major incident after three people were killed on the streets around the city centre.
A map shows the timeline of how the events unfolded this morning.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Thrree dead in Nottingham: City centre killings mapped as police remain on scene
Two people were found stabbed on Ilkeston Road while three others were hit by a van on Milton Street
Student says she saw police drag man out of white van
People living in Bentinck Road said they saw police drag a man out of a white van at about 5.30am.
Student Demi Ojolow said: “I just saw the police shouting at him to get out of the car and get on the floor.
“And they dragged him out of the car and he just fell on the floor. He was still pretty wrestling at the point.
“They dragged him away and that was about it.”
Ms Ojolow said police were pointing some kind of weapons at the man but she was not sure whether it was a Taser or firearm.
She did not know if the man from the van was armed.
Asked what the police shouted, she said: “Get out of the car and get on the floor.”