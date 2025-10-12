Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Two children who died in Stafford murder investigation named

The youngsters were pronounced dead at a house in Stafford on Sunday morning.

Jordan Reynolds
Sunday 12 October 2025 20:34 BST
Police at the scene in Corporation Street in Stafford on Sunday (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Police at the scene in Corporation Street in Stafford on Sunday (Matthew Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

A girl and a boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Stafford have been named by Staffordshire Police.

Meraj Ul Zahra, aged two, and Abdul Momin Alfaateh, three, were both found unresponsive with injuries inside a home in Corporation Street on Sunday morning, police said.

They both died at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody while inquiries continue.

A police cordon also remains in place in Corporation Street.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is routine following earlier police contact, Staffordshire Police said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in