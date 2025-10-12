Two children who died in Stafford murder investigation named
The youngsters were pronounced dead at a house in Stafford on Sunday morning.
A girl and a boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Stafford have been named by Staffordshire Police.
Meraj Ul Zahra, aged two, and Abdul Momin Alfaateh, three, were both found unresponsive with injuries inside a home in Corporation Street on Sunday morning, police said.
They both died at the scene.
Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody while inquiries continue.
A police cordon also remains in place in Corporation Street.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as is routine following earlier police contact, Staffordshire Police said.