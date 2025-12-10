Security guarantees needed before Stakeknife is named – Burghart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guarantees would be needed that the naming of the Army’s top spy in the IRA during the Troubles would not impact on current security operations, the shadow Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

However, Alex Burghart said there may be reasons for the Government to go further than its policy of Neither Confirm Nor Deny (NCND) in regard to officially confirming the identity of the agent Stakeknife as it was an “extreme and unusual case”.

The Tory MP said there were people within MI5 and the Army who “absolutely crossed the line” in their handling of the agent, who has been linked to at least 14 murders and 15 abductions.

Pressure is growing on the Government to name Stakeknife after the publication of the final report from Operation Kenova on Tuesday into the activities of the Army agent within the Provisional IRA’s internal security unit.

He was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was 77 when he died in 2023.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told the Commons on Tuesday that he would respond to the head of Kenova Sir Iain Livingstone’s call for Stakeknife to be named at the conclusion of an ongoing case in the Supreme Court which, he said, had implications for NCND.

Mr Benn added: “The Government’s first duty is, of course, to protect national security and identifying agents risks jeopardising this.”

Mr Burghart told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “He promised he would come back to the Commons when that case was resolved and give us a final answer on the case of Stakeknife.

“I see this as something in progress.

“I support Neither Confirm Nor Deny because people need to know if they are doing sensitive security jobs for the UK they need to know their identity will be protected.

“I think in this particular incident … there may be reasons to go further because it is a very extreme and unusual case.”

He added: “I think it is still difficult because what you are effectively saying to anyone who is on such a security job at the moment, there may be circumstances in the future where your identity will be revealed.

“I would need some very real guarantees that it wouldn’t have an effect on current operations.”

The Operation Kenova report said that MI5’s initial failure to disclose all it knew about Stakeknife to investigators was a “significant failure”.

It also said that MI5 had “earlier and greater knowledge” of Stakeknife than it had at first stated.

Mr Burghart responded: “It is certainly fair to say there were people within MI5 and some people within the Army who absolutely crossed the line in a way that wasn’t acceptable.

“That needs to be set alongside the fact that this was an incredibly difficult time and ultimately the legitimate actions of the security forces were one of the things that undermined the paramilitary movement and helped speed up the peace process.

“One of the purposes of having reports like this is to be clear-eyed and honest about what went on, but to set that in the context that the report found there was no collusion at a political or strategic level and that there was no evidence that the RUC at an organisational level was engaged in collusion.

“Where it is found that agents of the British state did things that were wrong, ultimately the Government has to take responsibility for that.”

Mr Burghart said murders carried out by Stakeknife would have been signed off by the IRA Army Council.

He said: “If one is going to start pointing fingers, the first finger should be pointed in that direction.”