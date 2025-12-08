Starmer to meet Zelensky as Ukraine peace talks continue
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Monday for critical discussions on peace plans, as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine.
The meeting, with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also present, will address American proposals for ending the war.
Mr Zelensky’s London visit follows three days of talks with US counterparts on these proposals, as the White House reportedly presses Kyiv to accept a deal.
Over the weekend, Mr Zelensky stated he had discussed "next steps" with Donald Trump’s advisers and was "determined to keep working in good faith".
However, negotiators concede that any "real progress" hinges on "Russia’s readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace".
Ukraine and its European allies are expected to demand robust security guarantees from the US and the "coalition of the willing" (UK and France) with any ceasefire, while firmly opposing any territorial transfer to Russia.
Sir Keir has repeatedly said that Ukraine must be allowed to determine its own future, while one of his senior ministers said on Sunday that the country must not be left “toothless” in the face of Russian aggression.
But Russia has repeatedly rejected the prospect of allied troops being stationed in Ukraine and continues to demand large swathes of Ukrainian territory in exchange for peace.
And Russian forces have continued their assault on Ukraine over the weekend.
At least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes on Sunday, while Moscow continues to target Ukrainian infrastructure in a bid to “weaponise” the cold by denying civilians access to heat and power.
Monday’s meeting also comes in the wake of the publication of a new US national security strategy that made improving relations with Moscow one of Washington’s top priorities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed the document, saying it was broadly in line with Moscow’s own vision.
On Sunday, Mr Trump told reporters that Mr Zelensky “isn’t ready” to sign the US-authored peace proposal.
“I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago. His people love it, but he hasn’t,” he said.
“Russia is, I believe, fine with it, but I’m not sure that Zelensky’s fine with it. His people love it. But he isn’t ready.”
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will fly to Washington on Monday for talks with her US counterpart Marco Rubio.
She is expected to focus on efforts to secure an end to the war in Ukraine, as well as UK-US cooperation on global security and the ceasefire in Gaza.
