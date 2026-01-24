Traitors Rachel and Stephen make series history as dual-winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors duo Rachel and Stephen have made series history after being the first pair of traitors to win the game together.

The two were crowned the winners of the fourth series of the hit BBC reality gameshow on Friday night after voting out every faithful during the nail-biting finale.

Rachel and Stephen remained faithful to each other in the endgame of the show and split the prize pot of £95,750, taking home £47,875 each.

Rachel, a director of communications from Newry in Northern Ireland, and Stephen, a cyber security consultant, originally from the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides but now living in London, were selected as traitors by host Claudia Winkleman from the very beginning of the series.

Early on they decided to form a pact that they would never vote each other and stuck to their word through to the end, remaining loyal to their alliance and winning the game as a team.

As they celebrated their win, Stephen told Rachel: “I’ll be honest, I had moments where I was doubting what I was going to do tonight, but I couldn’t go back on my word to you.”

He later added: “I’m just a wee boy from the Isle of Lewis, this kind of stuff doesn’t really happen to me.

“This isn’t the kind of money that me and my family deal with. It’s going to make such a difference. And I just know they’re going to be so proud.”

Rachel said: “It’s the best feeling in the world. I really thought it was such a big achievement to be the first female traitor to make it to the final.

“And then to win. I think it will be a very long time until you get the smile off my face.

“I’m really looking forward to not having to lie.”

Winkleman, who appeared emotional, told the players: “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it.”

She later praised the pair for sticking to their word and said on the spin-off series The Traitors: Uncloaked: “We’ve never seen that before. Lots of people make alliances and they last, you know, an episode or five minutes, but they decided, and not Romeo and Juliet, because that ended badly, but Bonnie and Clyde.”

Discussing the pact on spin-off show, Rachel said: “I knew from the minute it came out of my mouth I wouldn’t break it.”

Stephen added: “That is not what I was thinking.

“It’s so hard to trust someone in there whose job it is to lie. I was really struggling to see how Rachel could hold onto that pact for the whole game, which is why at the end I was wobbling big time.

“I’m just so glad she’s a woman of her word.”

The finale began with gardener James being banished from the castle following a roundtable deadlock between him and Rachel.

Leaving their fate up to chance, the pair were both given a chest with Rachel narrowly escaping banishment after she won a shield, leaving James to exit the castle.

The final five, Rachel, Stephen, Faraaz, James, and Jade went on to complete their final mission which included scaling down the side of a dam and a helicopter ride over the Scottish highlands.

They returned to the castle for the final roundtables of the series which began with PhD student Jade eliminated after she was betrayed by her friend Stephen.

She was in tears as she left the room but did not reveal she was really a faithful.

Auditor Faraaz was banished next around the firepit in the endgame of the show with personal trainer Jack also eliminated by both Rachel and Stephen, securing their victory.