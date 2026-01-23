The Traitors crowns winners in tense finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treacherous duo Rachel and Stephen have won the 2026 series of The Traitors in a dramatic denouement.

The two traitors remained faithful to each other in the endgame of the show, voting out all of the faithful players in turn to bag the prize pot.

They split the prize pot of £95,750, taking home £47,875 each.

Host Claudia Winkleman appeared emotional as she said: “Two traitors but totally faithful to each other. You did it. You absolutely did it.”

As they celebrated their win, Stephen told Rachel: “I’ll be honest, I had moments where I was doubting what I was going to do tonight, but I couldn’t go back on my word to you.

“It just wasn’t worth the money and I couldn’t have walked out of here by lying to you.”

He added: “I’m just a wee boy from the Isle of Lewis, this kind of stuff doesn’t really happen to me.

“This isn’t the kind of money that me and my family deal with. It’s going to make such a difference. And I just know they’re going to be so proud.

Rachel said: “It’s the best feeling in the world. I really thought it was such a big achievement to be the first female traitor to make it to the final.

“And then to win. I think it will be a very long time until you get the smile off my face.

“I’m really looking forward to not having to lie.

“That’s a lot, that’s a lot of lying, so I’m looking forward to just breathing and just making the nicest memories with my mom that I will remember forever.”