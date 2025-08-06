Stoke Newington murder victim named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The victim of a fatal shooting in north London has been named by police.

A murder investigation was launched after Erdal Ozmen, 45, was killed in Stoke Newington, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was found with gunshot injuries by officers who were called to an address in Dynevor Road on Tuesday at 12.18am.

The father-of-one was “deeply loved by his family” detectives said on Wednesday as they appealed for witnesses to help find his killer.

Residents said they woke to the sounds of gunshots.

Mr Ozmen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the motive for the murder remains unclear. No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward following the fatal shooting of Erdal.

“He was a father-of-one and was deeply loved by his family.

“Today, we are asking the public for assistance. Were you in the Dynevor Road area late on Monday night into early Tuesday morning? Did you see anyone acting out of the ordinary?

“Did you hear anything at all which perhaps seemed unusual – maybe people shouting, or a loud vehicle?

“The smallest piece of information could play a significant role in our investigation.”

A post-mortem examination has not yet been carried out.

Mr Ozmen’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Liza Dodds, 58, a youth worker who lives opposite Dynevor Road, said: “My husband woke up and said there was gunshots. The instant reaction was ‘how do you know?’

“We both got up and had a look. A police officer was doing CPR where the person fell. It seemed like they were going forever.”

Another resident said: “I heard a few gunshots and the first thing I thought was that it was fireworks, because you don’t expect it to be a gun.

“I was trying to sleep but then later I heard sirens from the police cars.”

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We were out when it happened so we didn’t hear or see anything.

“But when we came back at around 1am, the whole area was cordoned off and the police officers told us that it will be a crime scene for a couple of days.”

Forensic officers in scrubs and masks were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, alongside several police officers.