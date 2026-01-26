Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has announced the next named storm as Chandra, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Tuesday.

Storm Chandra is expected to bring “very strong winds”, leading to potential for damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and flying debris, which could lead to life-threatening injuries.

Forecasters also predict likely flooding and travel disruptions in some areas, along with some significant snowfall across higher ground in northern regions of England and parts of Scotland.

Several weather warnings have been issued including amber warnings for south-west England for rain and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for wind.

Less severe yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Northern Ireland, a more extensive area of south west England and covers parts of northern England and Scotland.

The Met Office stated: “Easterly winds will increase early on Tuesday morning bringing gusts of 60-70 mph to eastern and northern parts of Northern Ireland with a few coastal locations seeing gusts of 75 mph. Heavy rain will be an additional hazard.

“Winds may ease a little early in the afternoon, before increasing to similar speeds once more from a south-easterly direction late afternoon and early evening.”

In coastal areas, large waves could throw beach material onto nearby roads, sea front and properties posing a “danger to life”. If you are on the coast, the Met Office advises staying safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, as even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

The weather service has warned coastal residents to take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, they are advised to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Longer journey times and cancellations are expected to impact road, rail, air and ferry services, as well causing some roads and bridges to close.

Driving in these dangerous conditions is not advised and the forecasters suggest staying indoors as much as possible to avoid being vulnerable to injury from high winds.

If driving is unavoidable, you must follow safety precautions such as: driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, being aware of high-sided vehicles and caravans on more exposed roads and being cautious of overtaking, giving cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

Three weather warnings were issued for Monday, with yellow warnings in place for rain in Northern Ireland, London and south east England, south west England, Wales, and West Midlands. An additional amber warning was issued for South west England.

