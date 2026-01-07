Storm Goretti live: Amber snow and ‘danger to life’ warning issued as 90mph winds approach UK
Drivers warned about black ice on roads amid multiple weather warnings across the country this week
Amber “danger to life” weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK on Thursday as Storm Goretti is set to bring heavy snowfall, ice and winds.
The Met Office has put in place an amber wind warning for gusts of 80 to 90mph in Cornwall on Thursday night, with large waves and debris causing a potential “danger to life”. Then, an amber snow warning on Thursday night and into Friday morning could bring up to 30cm of snow in Wales and the Peak District.
Four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice will cover other parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Midlands. Two more yellow alerts for rain are in place in eastern England and Wales, and another for wind in the South West, bringing the total number of alerts across the country on Thursday to nine.
Meanwhile, icy weather on Wednesday has caused travel disruption. A bus in Kent slipped off the road into a ditch, while a school coach full of children crashed into a bus in Reading due to black ice.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service has warned: “Crews are reminding everyone to use extra caution when driving in cold temperatures as there could be black ice on the roads, so avoid sudden breaking and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.”
Avanti West Coast urges passengers to travel on Wednesday, not Thursday
Avanti West Coast, which runs intercity trains between London Euston, the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland, is inviting passengers booked to travel on Thursday to make their journeys on Wednesday to avoid Storm Goretti.
The rail firm says: "The Met Office has issued weather warnings due to Storm Goretti, with heavy snowfall affecting parts of England and Wales on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 January. As a result of these weather conditions, there is a risk of disruption on the rail network.
“If you have an Avanti West Coast ticket dated Thursday 8 January, you can use it at no extra cost to travel at any time today (Wednesday 7 January) on the same route.”
In pictures: Lost Earth Adventures instructor Mick Ellerton, climbs a frozen waterfall in Gordale Scar
Nine weather warnings in place on Thursday: Summary
The Met Office has issued two amber and seven yellow weather warnings across the country on Thursday.
Northern Ireland will see a yellow ice warning in place from midnight on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday, with temperatures expected to fall rapidly and bring an ice risk overnight.
Snow and ice are likely to cause further disruption overnight on Wednesday through to Thursday morning for Scotland, as the Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning until 12pm.
A yellow wind warning is in place across the southwest of England and Wales as a deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday, bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds. The warning is in place from 3pm until midnight.
Two yellow weather warnings for snow will be in place across Wales, the southeast and west of England, and the Midlands on Thursday from 5pm and 8pm. Storm Goretti will likely bring heavy snow over higher ground in south Wales.
In some areas, 5 to 10cm of snow may settle with the potential for up to 20cm in some locations, especially over higher ground. Strong winds may lead to some drifting of snow.
Later in the evening, an amber warning for heavy snow from 8pm will cover parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire.
The snowfall, brought by Storm Goretti, will mean trains and planes could be delayed or cancelled, rural communities may cut off, and power cuts or disruption to mobile signal are likely, forecasters said. The warning stretches from Sheffield in the north, down to Leicester, across much of the West Midlands and into Wales.
An amber wind weather warning is in place over Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on Thursday from 5pm to 11pm as the forecaster warned there may be a “danger to life” from large waves and debris being thrown onto beachfront roads and properties.
Storm Goretti may bring a short period of exceptionally strong northwesterly winds to the Isles of Scilly and parts of Cornwall on Thursday evening, with peak gusts potentially of 80 to 90mph in exposed areas.
Two yellow weather warnings for rain are in place from midday in south Wales and eastern England from 6pm.
Plunge in temperature triggers first cold weather payments of winter
The recent plunge in temperature has triggered the first cold weather payments of the winter in England and Wales.
Some 673,000 eligible people will receive the Government payment in areas of the country that met the threshold in the week ending 2 January.
Each payment is worth £25, suggesting the overall cost will be £16.8 million.
The scheme is run by the Department for Work & Pensions and is targeted at people on benefits who are considered most vulnerable to the cold, including older residents receiving pension credit and universal credit claimants who meet certain conditions.
Payments are triggered by the average temperature measured by the Met Office at 71 weather stations across England and Wales.
Simon Calder explains: What is the cause of such extreme chaos at Amsterdam airport?
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Nearly 700 more flights have been cancelled on Wednesday at Amsterdam Schiphol airport, where snow, ice and high winds have wrecked schedules – especially for the Dutch airline KLM – for the past six days. On Wednesday, more than 100 links with the UK have been grounded.
Daniel Gustafsson of the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 says: “While Schiphol certainly can operate during winter weather, the airport’s de-icing infrastructure obviously isn’t designed to handle a barrage of snow for multiple days in a row.”
He warns of a “critical shortage” of de-icing fluid “that threatens to halt operations entirely”.
Mr Gustafsson writes: “Even a thin layer of ice on a wing can significantly affect lift which is why all critical surfaces of an aircraft must be completely free of snow and ice before takeoff. KLM operates a fleet of 25 de-icing trucks at Schiphol and is responsible for de-icing not only its own fleet but most aircraft at the airport. KLM’s de-icing teams have been using approximately 85,000 liters of fluid per day since Friday. This is extraordinary, leading to supplies depleting faster than they have been replenished.”
There is also a strictly finite time between when the aircraft is sprayed and take-off. “This window is referred to as holdover time,” he writes. “If an aircraft can’t depart within this crucial time window it must return for re-treatment.”
He adds that the potential “network domino effect” of a snarl-up at Amsterdam has led some airlines to cancel flights rather than risking an aircraft being stuck at Schiphol.
Snow-hit Aberdeenshire village experiencing ‘worst winter in 25 years’
A village in Aberdeenshire has seen 30cm (just under 1ft) of snow in “one of the worst winters in 25 years”, according to locals.
Doug Griffin, 58, has lived in Insch, Aberdeenshire, for 25 years, and said the weather conditions – which have caused the village to be cut off – are “remarkable” and “exceptional”.
He said that while residents are used to snow, the drifts on Wednesday were currently 30cm (just under 12in) deep, and had been higher on Tuesday before they thawed.
Mr Griffin, a father-of-two who works from home for the North Sea Transition Authority, said that on Tuesday the drifts had been around 50cm deep.
He said that a snow plough had cleared the entrance to the local Co-Op, which he photographed on Tuesday evening with piles of snow reaching almost to the roof.
Mr Griffin said: “It has been a long time since we have had anything like this, it is very different here. We moved up to the north-east 25 years ago, the first winter was quite bad, 2010 was quite bad, but this might be the worst.
“I was going round to the Co-Op to get some stuff, and it took my breath away. They ploughed the road, I think they had cleared some of the car park.
“I think there’s about 30cm of snow lying everywhere at the moment.
“It is slightly wetter today, and I think some of the snow in Aberdeen has gone.
“At my front door, the depth is about 30cm. We are snowed in, we have not been able to get out of the village for a few days.”
Ambulance 999 calls soar during freezing weather as Storm Goretti to hit UK
Ambulance services have seen a surge in 999 calls during the freezing weather gripping the UK, as paramedics brace for further demand with the arrival of Storm Goretti.
Arctic air has plunged much of the country into sub-zero temperatures following the turn of the year, with temperatures falling to as low as -12.5 in Norfolk, while many northern regions have been blanketed in heavy snow.
The treacherous conditions, which have caused major disruption to transport services, have triggered amber cold health alerts and a warning from health secretary Wes Streeting that hospitals were coming under intense pressure.
Alex Ross reports:
Hundreds of schools shut for third day as further ice and snow warnings issued
Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland remain shut for a third day as the country continues to be gripped by wintry conditions, with fresh weather warnings issued.
Heavy snow has delayed the return to school after the winter break for thousands of pupils in northern Scotland who were due to go back on Monday.
In Aberdeenshire all schools and council-run nurseries remain closed for a third day on Wednesday, along with dozens of schools in Moray and Aberdeen and a number of those in Orkney and Shetland.
Pupils in the Highlands were due to return from the holidays on Wednesday but many now have an extra day off, with more than 120 schools shut due to the weather conditions.
Nine children among 18 injured after school coach crashes with Reading bus due to black ice
Nine children are among 18 people who have been injured after a school coach crashed with a bus due to black ice.
Police confirmed there were two collisions at a roundabout in Reading on Wednesday as a result of the bad weather – one involving two cars and one involving a school coach and a Reading bus. The ambulance service said the incidents happened near the Sutton Seeds Roundabout in Early shortly after 8am.
Nine children from the school coach suffered minor injuries, along with the coach driver, and eight adults from the Reading bus also suffered minor wounds. Two people were taken to hospital, while the remaining 16 people were discharged at the scene.
No one was injured in the crash involving two cars.
Thames Valley Police said “road conditions were very icy at the scene” with “weather-related black ice” confirmed as the cause of the incidents.
Cold weather payments triggered in over 400 postcodes
