The UK will be “dealt a glancing blow” by a Danish storm this weekend, bringing gusts of up to 80mph and the threat of widespread disruption.

Storm Malik is set to strike parts of Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland.

Yellow weather warnings are in place between 4am on Saturday and noon on Monday, with high winds and rain expected.

There could be powercuts, while forecasters say road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely to be affected.

Very strong winds are expected over eastern Scotland on Saturday. The Met Office said buildings could be damaged, and warned people to watch out for flying debris and large waves.

The storm – named by the Danish Meteorological Institute – is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph on the coast, and 60mph elsewhere as it moves eastward towards Denmark.

Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be the greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground of the north.

“The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

Storm Malik kicks off what will be an unsettled weekend of weather for the UK, the Met Office said.

There could be snow across parts of Scotland, while further south, there will be blustery wind, with a little rain.

The yellow warnings are set to be reviewed over the weekend.

Naming Storm Malik fell to the Danish Meteorological Institute because most of its impact will be felt in Denmark. The next storm to hit the UK will be called Storm Corrie, according to this year’s list of storm names.