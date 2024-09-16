Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The US is considering easing restrictions on long-range missiles being used by Ukraine so that they can hit targets deep inside Russia, a decision which would also free up the use of British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Kyiv has made renewed pleas at high-level talks over the issue, with Ukraine calling it crucial for its defences against Russia’s invasion. US secretary of state Antony Blinken, UK foreign secretary David Lammy and president Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the issue at a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, with Mr Blinken saying the war has entered a “critical moment”.

Prime minister Keir Starmer and Joe Biden will “no doubt” talk about the use of long-range missiles, including more Storm Shadow cruise missiles, in Washington on Friday, Mr Blinken said.

Until now the Storm Shadow missiles have been limited to Russian targets operating inside Ukraine, as well as in occupied Crimea. The missiles were likely used in the largest Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of Russia ’s Black Sea fleet last year at Sevastopol.

While the UK – and France, which also uses a variant of Storm Shadows – are said to be supportive of using such missiles deep inside Russia, Kyiv is said to be waiting for permission from Washington, given US systems are key to the launch and targeting of long-range missiles.

The US, which has provided Ukraine with the longest-range version of ATACMS, a ballistic missile that can travel 190 miles, has remained hesitant for the firing of long-range missiles into Russia over fears of a reaction from Moscow that could escalate the conflict. They are believed to be particularly concerned that Russia could respond by deploying nuclear weapons.

Britain’s foreign secretary David Lammy and US secretary of state Antony Blinken walk to board a train for Kyiv on Wednesday ( via REUTERS )

But that position appears to be shifting, with Russia acquiring ballistic missiles from its ally Iran. Tehran has formally denied exporting missiles to Moscow, while the Kremlin has said it is deepening “cooperation” with allies.

Joe Biden said the US is also “working out” how best to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its ATACMS long range missiles.

British Storm Shadow missiles have a range of more than 150 miles and can be fired by Ukrainian aircraft. Kyiv has long lobbied for permission to hit deep inside Russian soil via the western long-range missiles.

Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France ( AP )

Manufacturer MBDA has said that the missile, which is fired from an aircraft, carries a range of around 155 miles and is designed to evade detection despite flying low after being launched.

By contrast, the US-supplied Himars missiles currently used by Ukraine only have a range of around 50 miles. ATACMS have a range of around 190 miles.

Powered by a turbo-jet engine, the 1,300kg Storm Shadow travels at speeds of more than 600mph, is just over five metres long and has a wingspan of three metres.

After launch, the weapon, equipped with its own navigation system, descends to a low altitude to avoid detection before locking on to its target using an infra-red seeker.

On final approach the missile climbs to a higher altitude to maximise the chances of hitting the target.

Detonation of ammunition caused by a fire at a military training field in the Kirovsky district in Crimea ( Getty images )

On impact, it penetrates the target before a delayed fuse detonates the main warhead.

The UK first confirmed it would supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles in May last year. Then defence secretary Ben Wallace had touted that the weapons would give Ukraine the “best chance” of defending itself.

Just last week, former defence secretary Grant Shapps pushed actively for allowing Ukraine to hit Mr Putin’s targets inside Russia issuing a “simple ultimatum”. He also urged French, American and German partners to follow Britain’s lead in supporting Ukraine’s response.

Ukraine has deployed Storm Shadow missiles on several occasions during the war. In June last year, the then-defence secretary Ben Wallace told parliament that the missiles were already having a “significant impact on the battlefield”.

Storm Shadow missiles have also been used by British and French air forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.