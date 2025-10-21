Stormont declared ‘crime scene’ over environmental crisis at Lough Neagh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s seat of government has been declared a “crime scene” over the ongoing environmental crisis at Lough Neagh.

A symbolic citizens’ arrest of an “MLA” was staged in the demonstration at Parliament Buildings calling for immediate action to address the issues facing the lough, which was blighted with blooms of blue-green algae for the third summer in a row recently.

The cause has been put down to an excess of nutrients from a number of sources, including waste water, septic tanks and agriculture, exasperated by climate change and the invasive species Zebra Mussels.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir is currently implementing a Lough Neagh Recovery Plan. However, James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth in the region, said all departments are responsible.

Activists also called for an independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland, community ownership of the lough with the rights of nature enshrined, a Citizens’ Assembly for the lough, a “moratorium on all factory farms and sand dredging” and urgent investment in waste waster systems.

Addressing those gathered, Mr Orr said he is declaring Parliament Buildings and the Stormont Executive inside to be a crime scene.

“We have a lot of merit in saying that. First of all, under the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act, if any public department causes damage to an ASSI (Areas of Special Scientific Interest), it shall be guilty of a criminal offence,” he said.

“If we look at all the departments responsible for the death of Lough Neagh, what we would say is that Lough Neagh isn’t dying of manslaughter, it is being murdered by a whole range of different government departments.”

Mr Orr described Lough Neagh as “our most precious natural habitat and cultural jewel”, but waste water is being dumped in it, and sand dredged.

“There are lots of things that this Executive could do, the fact that they’re not doing them, and they’re deflecting us from the real issues which are sand mining on an industrial scale, the defunding of NI Water and most important, DAERA should be (hanging their heads in shame) that the agricultural strategy which will demolish family farms and replace them with factory farms is still going ahead,” he said.

“We’ve had enough and we’re declaring Stormont a crime scene.”