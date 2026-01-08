We need to get budget right, says Little-Pengelly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has insisted Stormont needs to get their first multi-year budget in more than a decade “right”.

She described a “real opportunity”, but said the current proposals put forward by Finance Minister John O’Dowd are “not sufficient”.

She said it “needs to be got right”, and highlighted issues including special education needs (Send) provision, need for public housing and investment in water and sewage provision.

Mr O’Dowd published his draft budget earlier this week amid an ongoing disagreement within the powersharing administration on how funds will be allocated to individual departments.

The Sinn Fein minister urged Executive colleagues to engage with his proposals in a “constructive manner” and keep their “eyes on the prize” of setting a multi-year budget – something Stormont has been unable to do for more than 10 years.

However, in a signal of how far apart the two lead Executive parties remain on the issue, the DUP rejected the draft spending plan as “deeply flawed” and in need of “significant changes”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said there are “some good things” in the proposals, but said there are also concerns, particularly around funding for the Education and Communities departments.

“The way we deal with the budget needs to fit the purpose of what we’re trying to achieve,” she told BBC Radio Ulster on Thursday morning.

“If there was more money, of course more money could be allocated to departments, but we also must look at the money that we’re spending at the moment. It is not just about additional money, but how we are spending that money.

“I have urged the Finance Minister to take a look at a line-by-line budget scrutiny … take a look at what is it that we’re doing, how are we spending money, can we be spending that money in a better way, does that meet the prioritisation, can we drive efficiency.”

She added: “The budget at the moment is set out as not sufficient for education, not sufficient to give the communities minster that funding to meet his targets set out for housing in the programme for government,” she said.

“There’s a huge opportunity here for the Executive.”