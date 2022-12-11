✕ Close Mick Lynch says Tory government is 'corrupting business' amid rail strike action

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Royal Mail workers have staged a fresh strike on Sunday as the country braces itself for a week industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions which has sparked a serious of walkouts.

More strikes are due to be held in the run-up to Christmas, which the union said will cause a huge backlog of mail.

It comes as a glut of other industrial action impacting health and transport will kick-off in the UK this week.

On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.

On the same day civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union to start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.

Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil servants, and bus drivers who work for Abellio in London.