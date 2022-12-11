Strikes news - live: Postal workers walkout as UK braces for week of transport chaos
Wide-ranging industrial action impacting health and transport will kick-off in the UK this week
Royal Mail workers have staged a fresh strike on Sunday as the country braces itself for a week industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions which has sparked a serious of walkouts.
More strikes are due to be held in the run-up to Christmas, which the union said will cause a huge backlog of mail.
It comes as a glut of other industrial action impacting health and transport will kick-off in the UK this week.
On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.
On the same day civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union to start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.
Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil servants, and bus drivers who work for Abellio in London.
It is ‘despicable’ nurses are ‘lowest paid in Europe, says RCN general secretary
Pat Cullen, general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has said it was “despicable” that UK nurses were the “lowest paid in Europe”.
She told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “The one day of action that nurses are going to take hasn’t created the 7.2 million people in our waiting lists, the NHS has been in crisis for many, many years, and what state would it be in if those nurses were not working those additional unpaid hours they do?
“Nurses aren’t greedy people. They are not asking for an incredible pay rise, they are asking just to be able to make ends meet.”
Health Secretary won’t hold pay talks with nurses despite their offer to pause strike, cabinet minister says
The government has rejected an offer by nursing unions to suspend an unprecedented planned strike this week in return for pay talks with the health secretary.
Foreign secretary James Cleverly said Steve Barclay would be happy to discuss issues like working conditions with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) but not wages, arguing that ministers’ stance kept “politics” out of the health service.
But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the government’s attitude was “dangerous” and “irresponsible” and that ministers were turning down an offer “too good to refuse”.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports.
Labour’s Wes Streeting accuses the government of ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible’ stance
Royal Mail workers stage fresh walkout in run-up to Christmas
Royal Mail workers staged a fresh strike today in the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row which has sparked a serious of walkouts.
More strikes are due to be held in the run-up to Christmas, which the union said will cause a huge backlog of mail.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect.
“Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks.
“But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.
“This can be resolved if Royal Mail begin treating their workers with respect, and meet with the union to resolve this dispute.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The CWU know full well that in a business losing more than £1 million a day, we need to agree changes to the way we work so that we can fund the pay offer of up to 9% we have already made.
“While the CWU refuses to accept the need for change, it’s our customers and our people who suffer.”
