Blue plaque to be unveiled in honour of Thomas the Tank Engine creator

Historic England is to unveil a national blue plaque at the former home of Thomas the Tank Engine creator Reverend Wilbert Awdry.

The unveiling, at 30 Rodborough Avenue in Stroud, Gloucestershire, marks 80 years since the first of the classic Thomas & Friends books, The Three Railway Engines, was published.

Rev Awdry was born in June 1911 in the small village of Ampfield, in Hampshire, and developed a fascination with railways from a young age.

His interest grew when his family moved to Box, Wiltshire, where their home was close to Box Tunnel – with Rev Awdry hearing freight trains and whistle signals at night.

He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps as a vicar and was ordained in 1936, serving in several parishes before moving to Kings Norton, Birmingham, in 1940.

Three years later, Rev Awdry entertained his toddler son Christopher – who was sick with measles – there with three tales about an imaginary railway and its engines, Edward, Gordon and Henry.

The Three Railway Engines was published in May 1945, while Thomas the Tank Engine appeared in the second book and quickly became the most popular of the engines.

Rev Awdry, working with illustrators Reginald Payne and later C. Reginald Dalby, brought to life the Island of Sodor which had its own geography, history and railway network.

By 1970, more than three million copies had been sold. Rev Awdy’s son, Christopher, later continued the series in his father’s style and helped it to reach more than 10 million sales by the 1990s.

On Friday, a national blue plaque will be unveiled by Veronica Chambers, the daughter of Rev Awdry, along with Duncan Wilson, the chief executive of Historic England.

The inscription reads: “The Reverend Wilbert Awdry, 1911–1997, Children’s Author, who created Thomas the Tank Engine, lived here”.

Mrs Chambers said: “On behalf of the Awdry family, I am delighted that my father has been honoured with a national blue plaque from Historic England.

“Alongside his role as a parish priest, he was a lifelong, dedicated railway enthusiast and by creating Thomas the Tank Engine and friends, he invented a magical, fictional world that has enchanted generations of children and adults across the world.

“It’s wonderful that the national blue plaque has been installed at 30 Rodborough Avenue, his home for so many years after he retired as a parish priest.”

Rev Awdry’s grandchildren Claire Chambers, Mark Chambers and Richard Awdry were also expected to attend the unveiling with other members of the family.

Rev Awdry settled in Stroud, Gloucestershire, after retiring from the Church.

He devoted himself to his railway interests by building and exhibiting model lines, editing railway histories and chronicling Thomas and his home on the Island of Sodor.

The author died in nearby Rodborough in March 1997, at the age of 85, a year after receiving an OBE.

He wrote 26 books in The Railway Series in total, while his son Christopher added a further 16 tales.

Mr Wilson said: “Loved around the world, it’s an honour to remember Reverend Awdry and the happiness he brought to so many childhoods.

“The early books, which would become The Railway Series, laid the foundation for a global phenomenon, based on the magic of the steam train which has appealed to all ages down the generations.”

The Thomas & Friends television series, voiced by Ringo Starr, first aired in the UK in October 1984.

Since then, it has grown into a global phenomenon and expanded into films, toys, books and live events.

Heritage minister Baroness Twycross said: “Children across the country have grown up dreaming of a train ride with Thomas, Gordon, Percy and friends.

“Our railways are a vital part of our national heritage, and Reverend Awdry’s books are an excellent example of how they can spark creativity and imagination.

“I’m thrilled that Reverend Awdry is being commemorated with a blue plaque at the perfect time during the Railway 200 celebrations.”

Dr Simon Opher, the Labour MP for Stroud, said the recognition for Rev Awdry was “long overdue”.

“There is a wonderful line attributed to the Rev Awdry: ‘Sometimes, the best adventures are the ones we can only dream about’,” he said.

“On Sodor, in his wonderful small format books, and in our hearts, he left us with some of the best adventures. I am delighted that Historic England is commemorating Awdry with a blue plaque today.”

The National Blue Plaque Scheme was launched by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in 2023 and is administered by Historic England.

It aims to celebrate people who have made a significant impact on buildings across England, outside of London where a scheme already exists.

The scheme opens for public nominations each May. Rev Awdry’s plaque is the first national blue plaque to be unveiled that has been nominated by a member of the public, who submitted the nomination in 2024.

Ian McCue, creative producer of Thomas & Friends at Mattel, said: “The Reverend Awdry’s stories have delighted generations of children and families around the world, and it is wonderful to see his legacy honoured here in Stroud. For 80 years, the Thomas & Friends brand has carried forward his spirit of adventure, friendship, and discovery.

“Today’s unveiling not only celebrates his remarkable creativity but also reminds us of the timeless joy and imagination that Thomas & Friends continue to inspire.”