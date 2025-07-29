Former top civil servant Sue Gray appointed to Queen’s University Senate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former top civil servant Baroness Sue Gray has been appointed to serve on Queen’s University Senate.

Dr Feargal McCormack was also announced as a pro-chancellor at the Belfast university, while Anna Beggan and Lyle Watters have been appointed as lay members of the senate.

Baroness Gray, a former chief of staff to the UK Prime Minister and permanent secretary at the Stormont Department of Finance, also worked as chief of staff to then leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer in 2023.

She currently serves as chairwoman of Consello, UK.

“Queen’s holds a special place in the heart of Northern Ireland and plays a vital role on the national and international stage,” she said.

“I feel deeply committed to supporting its mission of excellence in education, research and civic engagement and hope my experience in public service will contribute to its strong governance and uphold the values that has made Queen’s such an important institution for generations past, and those yet to come.”

Dr McCormack is currently senior partner at AAB Group and a former president of Chartered Accountants Ireland. He has also been appointed as pro-chancellor and will serve as the deputy chairman of Senate and chairman of the Senate planning, finance and resources committee.

Ms Beggan, a former partner at Tughans Solicitors with extensive experience in employment law, while Mr Watters is a former senior executive at Ford Motor Company with almost four decades of international leadership.

The appointments take effect from August 1 2025 and last four years, following an extensive selection process involving students, staff, alumni and independent assessors, and are non-remunerated.

Dr Len O’Hagan, pro-chancellor and chairman of Senate, said they are “outstanding appointments that will strengthen the governance and strategic direction of Queen’s”.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor, added: “Effective governance is essential to the success and integrity of global university.

“With these appointments, Queen’s gains individuals of exceptional distinction and experience who share a deep commitment to public service and the advancement of higher education.

“I look forward to working with our new Pro-Chancellors and Lay Members of Senate, as we deliver our ambitious Strategy 2030.”