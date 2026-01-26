Suella Braverman’s journey from Tory right torchbearer to party defector

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suella Braverman is the latest Tory MP to defect to Reform, ending an association with the Conservative Party which stretches back more than two decades.

Her mother, Uma Fernandes, was a Conservative councillor and candidate in Tottenham at the 2001 general election and her daughter later campaigned on her behalf at the 2003 Brent East by-election.

Ms Braverman is said to have been already included on the list of parliamentary candidates at the time, but was persuaded not to push for the nomination.

As an undergraduate reading law at Queens’ College, Cambridge, Ms Braverman became the chairwoman of the Cambridge University Conservative Association.

Her first bid to become an MP ended in disappointment at the 2005 general election as she came second to Labour’s Keith Vaz in Leicester East.

After an unsuccessful bid to join the London Assembly in 2012, Ms Braverman was elected as MP for Fareham at the 2015 general election.

Known at the time for her interest in education, home affairs and justice, she also became a member of of the British delegation to the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe.

With Ms Braverman later to become a high-profile critic of the “politicised” European Court of Human Rights, she spent time as a full member of the committee on the election of judges to the ECHR.

Having campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union, she gained influence as chairwoman of the fiercely Eurosceptic European Research Group of Tory MPs.

After being re-elected at the 2017 election with an increased majority, Ms Braverman was appointed parliamentary private secretary to Treasury ministers.

A reshuffle in January 2018 resulted in her being appointed parliamentary under-secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union, but she resigned in November in protest at the draft Brexit deal presented by then-prime minister Theresa May.

Securing her position as a high-profile voice on the Conservative right, Ms Braverman gave a speech in which she said that “as Conservatives, we are engaged in a battle against cultural Marxism”.

The reference caused outrage among MPs and anti-racism campaigners due to its association with antisemitism, but Ms Braverman denied this was the case, saying: “We have culture evolving from the far left which has allowed the snuffing out of freedom of speech, freedom of thought.”

Later the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which initially condemned the comments, said it did not believe that Ms Braverman intentionally used antisemitic language following a meeting with her.

A reshuffle in February 2020 saw Ms Braverman appointed attorney general and made a QC, but she took leave in March 2021 while pregnant.

After returning to Westminster, she called on Boris Johnson to resign as the Government was plunged into crisis in July 2022.

Ms Braverman stood as a candidate in the ensuing leadership race with promises to stop small boat crossings, leave the European Convention of Human rights and “get rid of all this woke rubbish”.

But she was eliminated in the second round of voting, endorsing the eventual winner Liz Truss.

Ms Braverman was then appointed home secretary and was a strong advocate of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, describing the scenario as a “dream”.

But she left her cabinet role after she shared an official document from her personal email address with a colleague, in breach of the ministerial code.

Ms Braverman was re-appointed home secretary when Rishi Sunak replaced Ms Truss as prime minister, but the appointment was widely questioned due to her previous conduct.

Sir Keir Starmer referenced the ministerial code breach in his first question to Mr Sunak during their first exchanges during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Sunak defended Ms Braverman, downplaying the “error of judgment”, and despite calls from across the political spectrum for an inquiry into the alleged security breach, no probe was launched.

There was further controversy in January 2023 when Ms Braverman dropped three of the 30 recommendations by the Windrush Lessons Learned Review, which had been previously accepted by Priti Patel as home secretary.

The decision, which would remove key elements for protecting migrant rights, was later ruled unlawful by the High Court.

Following a high-profile visit to Rwanda amid legal challenges to the policy, Ms Braverman was facing criticism of her choice of language when discussing asylum seekers.

With references to an “invasion” and “grooming gangs” prompting broad criticism, a Home Office spokesperson was quoted as saying Ms Braverman would “not shy away from telling hard truths”.

Further controversy was to follow as Ms Braverman unveiled a plan in April 2023 to house hundreds of asylum seekers in the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Later that year, she also proposed new laws to limit the use of tents by homeless people, claiming some of them see it as a “lifestyle choice”.

Ms Braverman has also been highly critical of pro-Palestine protests following the October 7 attack in Israel, suggesting some of the demonstrators have links to terrorist organisations, including Hamas.

Writing in the The Times at the time, she said there was “a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters”, implying they were tougher on right-wing extremists than pro-Palestine “mobs”.

A few days later, Ms Braverman was sacked in a reshuffle and returned to the backbenches.

Determined to maintain her profile as an influential right-wing figure, she told the Commons that the “Conservative Party faces electoral oblivion” if hardline measures on immigration are not implemented.

She also later suggested Nigel Farage should be welcomed into the party in a bid to unite the right.

Ms Braverman opted not to stand for the Tory leadership following Rishi Sunak’s resignation, but she continued to court controversy.

She attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025 and, in a speech later that month in Washington, questioned whether the UK could become “the first Islamic nation with nuclear weapons”.

There has been ongoing speculation that Ms Braverman would defect to Reform for some time despite recent denials, with her stance on various right-wing talking points likely to be popular with the party’s supporters.

But her husband’s relationship with the party may have proved to be a stumbling block.

Rael Braverman joined Reform last year, but quit in protest after the party’s then chairman Zia Yusuf was highly critical of his wife.