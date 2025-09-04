Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Public appeal issued after inmate absconds from prison

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts, or believe they may have seen him, is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101.

Jessica Coates
Thursday 04 September 2025 02:35 BST
Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a prison roll call at HM Prison Hollesley Bay (Suffolk Police/PA)
Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a prison roll call at HM Prison Hollesley Bay (Suffolk Police/PA)

Police are appealing to the public for information after an inmate absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Suffolk Police said Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a prison roll call at HM Prison Hollesley Bay.

He is serving a three-year and two-month sentence for burglary and theft offences. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11 inches tall, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Edwards also has a scar on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts, or believe they may have seen him, is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in