Funeral of jockey Michael O’Sullivan to take place

The funeral of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan will take place in Co Cork today.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham Festival-winning rider died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6.

A message from his family said that after “a trojan battle” to recover from his injuries in the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital, O’Sullivan died on February 16 – a few days short of his 25th birthday.

The official notice was posted online on Sunday evening, along with a tribute from his family in which they spoke of their pride in an “extraordinary young man”.

It said he had died surrounded by his heartbroken parents Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family.

It added: “Michael had accomplished so much in his short life.

“As a family we are so incredibly proud not only of his achievements in the saddle, but of the extraordinary young man he had become.

“He was full of kindness, integrity, ambition and love, always striving to be the best person he could be.

“Michael will be very sadly missed by Bernie, William, Alan, grandmother ‘Granny Mary’, aunts, uncles, cousins, Charlotte, his many friends as well as his weigh-room colleagues and the wider racing community.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence when riding a double on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, headlined by his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success on Marine Nationale, just months after turning professional.

A requiem mass was scheduled for noon at St John the Baptist Church in Glantane, Co Cork on Wednesday, followed by a burial at St John’s Cemetery.