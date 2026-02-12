British supermarket named UK’s favourite for fifth year in a row
The nation’s best and worst stores for a food shop have been revealed
UK shoppers have crowned their favourite supermarket, giving one store the top spot for the fifth year in a row.
Marks & Spencer retained its place as the nation’s favourite supermarket after emerging as the clear winner in a new survey.
The high-end food giant achieved a customer satisfaction score of 78 per cent, while the rankings for stores like Asda and Morrisons plunged to 10 per cent lower.
The annual research by Which? saw customers rank the country’s supermarkets based on a number of criteria.
While M&S achieved only 2 out of 5 stars on value for money, the store was given full marks for overall customer service, store appearance and product quality.
One shopper told Which? researchers: “It's the best place for high-quality produce and never lets me down.”
However, the consumer champion also found that many customers said M&S was a destination for occasional treats, rather than their weekly shop. One said, “It's nice to shop there for something a little special, but it is quite expensive,” while another added, “I don’t feel I can do a full shop there.”
Tesco and Aldi achieved a joint second-highest in-store score of 76 per cent. While Aldi was considered amongst the best on value for money, it was ranked lower on customer service (3/5), self-service (2/5) and product quality (3/5).
Which? adds that the findings on cost mean Aldi remains the only supermarket to be given its ‘Recommended Provider’ label.
Tesco received four stars for customer service, store appearance, product range and overall quality, and did not score below three stars in any category, including value for money.
However, the store also missed out on ‘Recommended Provider’ status because its Clubcard discounts are not available to everyone, Which? said.
At the other end of the rankings, Asda and Morrisons were joint bottom for in-store shopping, with both receiving a customer score of 68 per cent.
Shoppers criticised long queues, poor customer service and product quality at Asda, while Morrisons customers complained about empty shelves and fresh food going off quickly. One shopper said about Morrisons: “It's not the cheapest and it's quite old-fashioned looking.”
Both Asda and Morrisons also scored lower for value for money among loyalty scheme members, suggesting they were not delivering meaningful benefits for shoppers, Which? said.
Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: “There’s no doubt that shoppers value M&S for its in-store experience and product quality. However, some people feel its higher prices put it out of reach for a regular weekly shop. Instead, it becomes an occasional treat or a destination for yellow-sticker bargains.
“At a time when households are under intense cost-of-living pressure, Aldi continues to lead on price – focusing on affordability over frills.”
Asda’s chief customer officer Rachel Eyre said: “We were recognised as the cheapest supermarket for a big shop by Which? last year and are progressing in the areas that matter most — better availability, unbeatable value, and a stronger in-store and online experience.
“We’re seeing improvements in our internal customer satisfaction data as a result, and remain focused on being the number one choice again for families.”
Morrisons declined to comment.
