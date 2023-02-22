✕ Close Supermarket rationing: UK stores launch limits on food after shelves lay empty

UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.

A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.

Some consumers have blamed Brexit for the current shortage of produce with UK importers having become increasingly reliant on Morocco.

“Brexit has failed,” wrote one Twitter user, while many shared images of empty supermarket shelves in their area.

The National Farmers Union said back in December that Brexit had added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods.

Asda has introduced a per-customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers from today.

Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.