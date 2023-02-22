Supermarket rationing – latest: Shoppers rage as food shortages hit UK
Shortages force supermarkets to ration selected fruit and vegetables including tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers
UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
Some consumers have blamed Brexit for the current shortage of produce with UK importers having become increasingly reliant on Morocco.
“Brexit has failed,” wrote one Twitter user, while many shared images of empty supermarket shelves in their area.
The National Farmers Union said back in December that Brexit had added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods.
Asda has introduced a per-customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers from today.
Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.
Tesco issues six-day warning to anyone who uses a Clubcard
Tesco has issued a voucher-expiry warning to its Clubcard customers as food prices remain at painfully high levels – with consumer expert Martin Lewis chiming in to offer a hack of his own.
More than 20 million people in the UK currently hold a Tesco Clubcard, which allows shoppers to receive special discounts on selected items as well as rack up points they can redeem later as vouchers for use in-store.
Customers can use their Clubcard vouchers to bring down the cost of their weekly shop or fuel, treat themselves to money-off at more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or pick up a new deal with Tesco Mobile.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Tesco issues six-day warning to anyone who uses a Clubcard
Shoppers have until end of February before their discount vouchers expire
How to save money on your weekly food shop?
Shoppers face an extra £788 on their annual grocery bill because of grocery price inflation, retail analysts Kantar said.
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Households will now face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills if they don’t change their behaviour to cut costs.”
So, how can we change our behaviour to save money while food shopping?
Financial journalist Paul Lewis, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Money Box and author of the new tie-in book, offers the following tips…
- Be aware of psychological ploys
- Make a list
Read more here.
How to save money on your weekly food shop – according to a finance expert
Beware of supermarket sales ploys and psychological tricks, warns finance expert Paul Lewis.
Extreme weather conditions behind shortage, says supermarket director
James Bailey, the executive director of supermarket Waitrose, said extreme weather rather than Brexit was to blame for the shortage of produce.
“It’s been snowing and hailing in Spain, it was hailing in North Africa last week - that is wiping out a large proportion of those crops,” he told LBC radio.
“Give it about a fortnight and the other growing seasons in other parts of the world will have caught up and we should be able to get that supply back in.”
Where are the tomatoes?
Britain is facing a shortage of vegetables, particularly tomatoes, after supermarket supplies were hit by disrupted harvests in southern Europe and north Africa.
Grocers said the situation was exacerbated by less winter production in greenhouses in Britain and the Netherlands due to high energy costs.
Though largely self-sufficient in the summer, Britain typically imports 95 per cent of its tomatoes and 90 per cent of its lettuces from December to March, according to BRC data.
Asda, Britain’s third largest grocer, said it had introduced a temporary three-pack limit for purchases of tomatoes, while rival Morrisons said it would impose a cap of two items per customer.
Supermarkets ration fruit and vegetables with warning over panic buying
Supermarkets across the UK have begun rationing fresh food items in a move that is expected to last “weeks”.
A poor harvest in Europe means Asda is now limiting customers to a maximum of three items such as peppers, lettuce and broccoli.
Morrisons will also start a ban of more than two items from today, with limited produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.
Rich Booth and Eleanor Noyce report.
Supermarket issues warning as it rations fruit and vegetables
Supplies from Britain’s major winter sources have also been badly affected by weather
ICYMI | Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis
Brexit has added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods in the supermarket, the nation’s farming union has said.
The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” and warned that consumers could soon see a scarcity of tomatoes, cucumbers, pears and other fresh produce.
NFU president Minette Batters said Britain’s fruit and vegetable supply could soon be “in trouble”, as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring costs.
Adam Forrest has more.
Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis, say farming chiefs
Fruit and veg supply could be ‘in trouble’, says NFU – citing added costs of Brexit and Ukraine war
Why supermarkets had empty shelves over the weekend
Shoppers have hit out after reports of empty shelves in supermarkets across the country at the weekend.
Morrisons has admitted a tomato shortage and a general lack of fresh vegetables is reported elsewhere.
Andrea Cowan, the SNP councillor for Rutherglen Central & North, posted a photo on Twitter showing a lack of veg at a site in her local area.
Read more:
Why supermarkets like Tesco and Morrisons had empty shelves over the weekend
Shoppers were unable to get tomatoes at a Morrison’s supermarket as fresh produce sector continues to feel pressure from rising energy costs and a shortage of workers
Shortages reported in Ireland alongside UK, with Brexit “unlikely” to be a factor
It isn’t just UK supermarkets that are struggling with fresh produce shortages: stock levels in Ireland have been depleted, too.
Tesco Ireland has reported that its stock levels have been temporarily affected, with locally-owned chain SuperValu confirming similar issues.
Industry sources told the BBC that the UK may be suffering on account of lower domestic production and more complex supply chains alongside a price-sensitive market. However, these sources suggest that Brexit is “unlikely” to be a factor.
Wholesaler Ken Mortimer, CEO of Heritage Fine Food Company, does not believe that Brexit is the cause of the current shortages.
The impact of new border procedures for fruit and vegetable imports will not be seen until January 2024. Imports from Morocco - outside the EU - are already being subjected to border checks.
“Major shortages” expected in domestically grown crops too, says fresh produce firm boss
As UK supermarket shelves appear devoid of fresh produce, it isn’t just European growers that are struggling with severe weather: UK farmers have been impacted, too.
Tim O’Malley, managing director of Nationwide Produce, one of the UK’s largest fresh produce firms, has warned customers of “major shortages” in domestically grown crops.
UK crops of carrots, parsnips, cabbage and cauliflower have been impacted by the poor weather, Mr O’Malley stated.
“The biggest issue we now have as an industry is not inflation, it’s mother nature,” he told the BBC.
Cuts to post-Brexit farm subsidies contributing towards shortages, says National Farmers Union UK
National Farmers Union UK’s president Minette Batters has stated that cuts to post-Brexit farm subsidies have contributed towards production falls.
“For protected crop growers, those growing [crops] under cover, the price of gas means that they are mothballing many of their businesses,” Ms Batters told reports at the NFU’s annual conference. “We are seeing huge contractions — the lowest levels of production since 1985, when records began.”
Steep increases in the price of raw materials, labour and energy have also contributed towards production decreases in other areas of agricultures, including eggs. As Ms Batters notes, almost 1 billion fewer eggs were produced in 2022 than in 2019.
“Other sectors are facing an uncertain future as direct [subsidy] payments are phased out against a backdrop of high cost inflation,” she added.
On Tuesday, ministers announced that they would provide than £168 million in grants for farmers in an effort to fund innovation, animal health and welfare changes, and environmental protection.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies