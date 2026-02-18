Police call for witnesses after human trafficking claims appear in Epstein files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British police have urged people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault from the 1990s which appeared in the Epstein files.

Surrey Police said the allegations, set out in a redacted report released by the US Department of Justice in December, allegedly took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996.

The force’s call for witnesses comes after an FBI report from July 2020, which appeared in the files, in which somebody alleged they were drugged at night and driven to “paedophile ring parties” in the mid 1990s.

The same person also claims to have been hit by a dark blue car “driven by Prince Andrew” in which they allegedly suffered injuries to their ribs, hip and leg.

The force said they have found no evidence of allegations being reported to them after reviewing their systems.

In the same document, the woman also alleged sexual abuse against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The woman claimed she was restrained on a table and “tortured with electrical shocks” by Maxwell, while the former prince and other men watched on.

Surrey Police are not looking into these allegations, which are alleged to have taken place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Multiple UK police forces are reviewing information contained within the millions of pages of files released over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said “initial enquiries into these specific allegations have begun” regarding protection officers following concerns from one unnamed officer that some turned a “blind eye” to Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James.

The protection officer, speaking to LBC, said: I’m not suggesting they definitely witnessed any criminality from Andrew… but there was concern that certain members of the royal protection team wilfully turned a blind eye to what was happening on the island.”

In a statement, the Met said: “Protection officers are held to the same high standards of professional behaviour as all police officers.

“At this time, we have not identified any wrongdoing by any protection officers.

“However, initial enquiries into these specific allegations have begun so we can establish the facts.

“As with any investigation, should any new allegations come to light, these will be assessed in the usual way.

“This includes any misconduct or criminal matters.”

On Tuesday, Essex Police said it was assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport following information released as part of the document dump by the US Department of Justice on January 30.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed the files showed in “graphic detail” how paedophile financier Epstein was able to use the Essex-based airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said the airport “does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately-operated aircraft”.

Norfolk Police confirmed the force is also reviewing documents brought to their attention, but said they had not yet received any allegations and were not currently conducting any investigations.

Bedfordshire Police are reportedly looking into Luton flights.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves added her voice to those calling on Andrew to speak about what he knows about the Epstein scandal – saying, he “owes it to the victims”.

She told reporters: “The former prince has got a lot of questions to answer on a whole range of issues.

“I think he owes it to the victims of Epstein and his associates to come forward and give much more information about what he knew around the treatment of young women and girls.”

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police confirmed it was assessing claims Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

The London and Wiltshire homes of Lord Peter Mandelson have also been searched by officers as part of the Metropolitan Police’s probe into alleged misconduct in public office.

Scotland Yard previously said inquiries were ongoing following allegations Lord Mandelson sent market-sensitive information to Epstein while he was business secretary during the financial crisis.