Armed police put Surrey school on lockdown in response to ‘suspicious phone call’

A large group of armed police officers have been at the scene of a secondary school in Surrey that they had put into lockdown after a “suspicious phone call”.

Officers arrived at Esher C of E High School, on More Lane, shortly after 12.40pm today – while pupils, teachers, and school staff have been told to stay inside.

A statement from Surrey Police says: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries following reports of a concern for safety at Esher C of E High School this morning.

“Officers were called to the school around 11.15am following reports that the school had received a suspicious phone call.

“Uniformed and armed officers are continuing to carry out enquiries both inside and outside the premises to establish the circumstances of the incident. We are working with the school as part of these enquiries.

“Students and staff at the school remain inside the school building as a precaution at this time. We are hoping they will be able to leave the premises shortly.

“Contrary to speculation on social media, we have not recovered any weapons at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Further updates will follow as and when we have them.”

Pupils’ parents were notified that the lockdown would end at 3pm, with coaches to collect the children up as usual.

But the parents are still not allowed on the school site, the BBC reported.

It comes after the parents had received messages – after the incident emerged – urging them against going to the building to see their children.

The message written by headteacher Andy King, that was seen by the Independent, says: “The school is currently in lockdown on the advice of the police due to an incident outside of school.

“All pupils are safe and the site is secure. There is a large police presence who are advising us in our actions.

“Please do not come to the school at the request of the police. We will update you as soon as the situation changes.”