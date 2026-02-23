Suspected rapist leaves country after being accidentally set free weeks before trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspected rapist has managed to leave the country after being accidentally set free from prison just weeks before he was due to stand trial, it has been revealed.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with multiple allegations of rape, sexual assault and violence against a woman and held in custody in a UK prison.

After a pre-trial hearing in early February, a court accidentally told the prison that the defendant could be set free on bail, triggering his release from jail.

He then left the country shortly after regaining his freedom.

Details of the case emerged as a top London judge called on the government to intervene to try to ensure the man returns to stand trial.

open image in gallery A suspected rapist has been accidentally set free from prison ( PA )

“Although such errors are extremely rare, and indeed this is the only instance I am aware of when there has been an erroneous release of a prisoner held in custody to this court, we take this error extremely seriously,” said Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, in a ruling.

“We will fully investigate how it occurred and what steps can be put in place to prevent it occurring again.”

Isleworth Crown Court heard the defendant, who denies all the charges against him, was remanded in custody after being charged with multiple counts of rape, and was originally due to stand trial in June this year.

He appeared in court on 26 January for a hearing to consider whether his trial date should be brought forward to March.

At a further hearing on 6 February, when the defendant was not brought to court from prison, a blunder was made that led to his accidental release.

open image in gallery Isleworth Crown Court heard that the defendant was remanded in custody after being charged ( PA )

“By error on the part of HMCTS (HM Courts & Tribunals Service) at the court, the court issued a notice of grant of bail,” outlined the judge, adding that it appears there was confusion because the defendant faces a second criminal case in which he has been granted bail.

“A mistake was made assuming he was on bail on both matters,” the judge said.

The defendant’s barrister told the court on Friday that her client left the UK for a European country after his mistaken jail release, and though he says he wants to return to face trial, he is unable to travel.

“He is now in a position where he is unable to return to the jurisdiction,” she said.

“He is unable – without further assistance from the state – to return to the country.”

The court was told he left the country on the passport issued by the country where he originates, and cannot now obtain a visa to return to the UK because his British passport is still being held by the police, and he also cannot say on which date he will return.

open image in gallery The problem of prisoners being accidentally released came into sharp focus last autumn ( PA )

“What I consider is required is confirmation from Foreign or Home Office that confirms that arrangements are in place, that if the defendant chooses to engage with them, will allow him to return to the UK,” said the judge.

“In short, a clear and practical plan.”

A further court hearing is due to take place on Tuesday to determine if the trial in March can take place and whether the defendant will be able to return to the UK.

The problem of prisoners being accidentally released came into sharp focus last autumn when it emerged that HMP Wandsworth had wrongly freed a convicted sex offender and a fraudster.

Official figures showed that in the year to March 2025, 262 inmates had been mistakenly let out – a 128 per cent increase on the 115 in the previous 12 months.

The government responded to the crisis with promises to improve systems in prisons that deal with releases.