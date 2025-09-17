Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police detective who sexually harassed colleague resigned before he was sacked

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Wednesday 17 September 2025 17:21 BST
A Sussex police officer and a Community Support Officer walk along a street in Crawley, Sussex (PA)
A Sussex police officer and a Community Support Officer walk along a street in Crawley, Sussex (PA) (PA Archive)

An ex-police detective who sexually harassed a female colleague would have been dismissed if he had not resigned, a misconduct hearing found.

Ex-Detective Sergeant Seb Day, 39, who was based at Brighton and Hove division of Sussex Police faced a misconduct hearing on September 15 in Lewes.

He was found to have sexually harassed a female member of police staff by sending “sexually suggestive text messages” whilst on and off duty on April 23 2021.

Mr Day was suspended once the texts were reported and he resigned in November 2022.

The panel found the allegation of sexual harassment proven which amounted to gross misconduct, Sussex Police said.

He would have been dismissed if he had not resigned from the force, and will now be barred from returning to policing.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of the force’s professional standards department, said: “Whether on or off duty, police officers must behave in a manner that doesn’t discredit the police service or undermine the confidence of the public in our officers.

“All staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences when there is any abuse of their position.”

