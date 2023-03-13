One missing and three in hospital after explosion at Swansea home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person is missing and three have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a home in Swansea.

A major incident was declared in Swansea on Monday, with council leader Rob Stewart earlier tweeting that emergency services were dealing with a “suspected gas explosion”.

South Wales Police say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Emergency services were called at 11.20am to Clydach Road, Morriston, where pictures show at least one house lying in ruins after being completely destroyed in the explosion.

“Three people have been taken to hospital by ambulance. One person is currently unaccounted for and work is ongoing to locate them,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Two properties have been extensively damaged and other neighbouring properties have also been damaged.

“A rest centre has been set up by the local authority to support those affected. This is an ongoing incident, so more detail will be provided when we have a clearer picture.

A major incident was declared in Morriston, Swansea after an explosion ripped through a home (Alex Novovic)

“A cordon remains in place and people are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Clydach Road remains closed and traffic is being diverted.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who have been affected by this morning’s incident and we would like to thank the community for their support whilst this incident is ongoing.

Properties next to the house have also been damaged by the blast, with windows shattered and debris scattered across the front gardens of homes.

Emergency personnel at the scene after reports of a suspected gas explosion at a property on the junction of Clydach Road and Field Close (PA)

The blast shook houses miles from the scene. Ioan Humphreys lives eight miles away in Rhos, Pontardaw, and had just started a Microsoft Teams meeting when he heard the bang.

“The house next door to me is having lots of building work done, so initially I thought it was a massive skip being delivered and dropped on their drive – it felt that close,” the 48-year-old Swansea University research officer said.

Abbie, a 26-year-old who did not wish to share her second name and lives half a mile from the scene, said the explosion sounded like a car had crashed into her home.

“I was working when we heard a huge bang, it sounded like a car had crashed into our garage and the impact shook the house,” she said.

A local fire service asked the public to avoid the Clydach Road area while the incident is ongoing.

Local resident, Leanne Lewis, was visiting her mother when she heard the explosion and ran outside.

“There was dust rubble, and the glass in the windows next to the house were all blown. The noise was just horrendous and I thought there had been a big crash,” she told Wales Online.

A statement from local football team, Morriston Town AFC, said: “We are devastated to hear what has happened on Clydach Road/Field Close. We really hope everyone is okay. If there is anything we can do to help any of the local residents please do not hesitate to contact us.”