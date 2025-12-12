Tate director Maria Balshaw to step down from role in spring 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tate director Maria Balshaw is to step down from her role in the spring of 2026 following nine years of leadership.

The gallery director became the first female chief of Tate after succeeding Sir Nicholas Serota in the role in 2017.

Across her tenure Ms Balshaw, who oversees Tate Modern and Tate Britain in London, as well as Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives, has spearheaded a programme of exhibitions that include Steve McQueen’s Year 3, a collective school portrait of 76,000 children aged seven or eight from across London.

Ahead of her departure she will curate an exhibition at the Tate Modern, launching in February 2026, that celebrates the work of Dame Tracey Emin.

Ms Balshaw said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as director of Tate over this last decade and to work with such talented colleagues and artists.

“With a growing and increasingly diverse audience, and with a brilliant forward plan in place, I feel now is the right time to pass on the baton to a next director who will take the organisation into its next decade of innovation and artistic leadership.

“My greatest thrill has always been to work closely with artists, and so it is fitting that Tracey Emin’s exhibition at Tate Modern will be my final project at Tate.”

Made a CBE for services to the arts in 2015, Ms Balshaw has been credited with significantly expanding the collections of the galleries she leads.

She was previously director of culture for Manchester City Council and served as a board member for Factory International, an arts organisation based in Manchester.

Roland Rudd, chair of Tate, said: “Maria has been a trailblazer at Tate. She has never wavered from her core belief – that more people deserve to experience the full richness of art, and more artists deserve to be part of that story.

“As the home of British art and of international modern and contemporary art, Tate today reflects the audiences we serve and the artists who make up our nation.

“We engage a wider public than ever before through our own galleries, our digital channels, and our projects in other venues across the UK and the world.

“Maria has my heartfelt thanks for those achievements and for all her work over the past decade”.